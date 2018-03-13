On the Heels of Growth, Baird & Warner Announces Promotions

After a record year of growth, Baird
& Warner, Chicagoland's largest locally owned independent
residential real estate services company, recently promoted three
members of its management team to the position of senior vice president.
Wendy
Dahm was named SVP of Organizational Development, Tripti
Kasal SVP of Residential Sales, and Peter
Papakyriacou SVP of Marketing & Communications.
“We are happy to recognize these individuals’ substantial contributions
to our organization,” said Baird & Warner COO and executive vice
president Jennifer Alter Warden, “and we look forward to their continued
success at Baird & Warner.”
Dahm has helped create an environment at Baird & Warner that has
fostered growth and allowed for the company’s significant expansion. She
is responsible for leading the planning, development, and direction of
the company’s human resource and organizational development strategy and
programs. The company culture Dahm has helped build has won Baird &
Warner a Top Workplace award from the Chicago Tribune for six years in a
row.
Kasal joined Baird & Warner in 2014 as the director of sales
development, focusing on training and coaching managing brokers at
regional offices. In the senior vice president of Sales role, she is
intensely focused on growing the company's sales through her impact on
productivity. Creating, implementing, and supporting leadership,
recruiting, coaching, and training initiatives, Kasal is a strategic
partner to the company's sales managers.
Papakyriacou has built an innovative and robust marketing team
instrumental in driving Baird & Warner’s success and expansion. He has
more than 20 years of experience in brand strategy and corporate
communications across a wide range of industries. Most recently, he led
the development of Baird & Warner’s industry-leading Marketing Services
group, the redesign of its award-winning website, BairdWarner.com, and
the launch of its new “easier” brand positioning. He joined the firm in
2011.
About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.
Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Chicagoland's largest locally
owned independent residential real estate services company. The Baird &
Warner brand has been synonymous with experience, innovation, and
integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s
fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the
industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named the No. 1
Top Workplace in Chicagoland by the Chicago Tribune in 2017, and
No. 1 in real estate for the sixth consecutive year. With more than
2,300 broker associates in 29 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title,
and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top
real estate firms. Learn more at www.BairdWarner.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006342/en/