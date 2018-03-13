On the Heels of Growth, Baird & Warner Announces Promotions

After a record year of growth, Baird & Warner, Chicagoland's largest locally owned independent residential real estate services company, recently promoted three members of its management team to the position of senior vice president.

Wendy Dahm was named SVP of Organizational Development, Tripti Kasal SVP of Residential Sales, and Peter Papakyriacou SVP of Marketing & Communications.

“We are happy to recognize these individuals’ substantial contributions to our organization,” said Baird & Warner COO and executive vice president Jennifer Alter Warden, “and we look forward to their continued success at Baird & Warner.”

Dahm has helped create an environment at Baird & Warner that has fostered growth and allowed for the company’s significant expansion. She is responsible for leading the planning, development, and direction of the company’s human resource and organizational development strategy and programs. The company culture Dahm has helped build has won Baird & Warner a Top Workplace award from the Chicago Tribune for six years in a row.

Kasal joined Baird & Warner in 2014 as the director of sales development, focusing on training and coaching managing brokers at regional offices. In the senior vice president of Sales role, she is intensely focused on growing the company's sales through her impact on productivity. Creating, implementing, and supporting leadership, recruiting, coaching, and training initiatives, Kasal is a strategic partner to the company's sales managers.

Papakyriacou has built an innovative and robust marketing team instrumental in driving Baird & Warner’s success and expansion. He has more than 20 years of experience in brand strategy and corporate communications across a wide range of industries. Most recently, he led the development of Baird & Warner’s industry-leading Marketing Services group, the redesign of its award-winning website, BairdWarner.com, and the launch of its new “easier” brand positioning. He joined the firm in 2011.

About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Chicagoland's largest locally owned independent residential real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicagoland by the Chicago Tribune in 2017, and No. 1 in real estate for the sixth consecutive year. With more than 2,300 broker associates in 29 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at www.BairdWarner.com.

