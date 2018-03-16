Log in
OnTrac Employees Walk 820 Laps to Raise Funds for a Cure

03/16/2018 | 03:23pm CET

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTrac, a logistics company specializing in delivery services in the Western United States, surpassed last year’s fundraising total for the American Cancer Society (ACS) at yesterday’s third annual OnTrac Corporate Relay For Life event. The event was hosted at the OnTrac Corporate Headquarters in Chandler, Arizona on Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 10am to 2pm. Similar to previous years, OnTrac employees participated by walking laps around the front of the office building at Continuum Business Park. However, this year the event was open to the public and members of the community joined the 162 participating OnTrac employees by raising awareness and funds to find a cure for cancer. The total number of laps completed were 820, which equaled 328 total miles walked. Based on $2 per lap, $1640 was donated to ACS for cancer research.

OnTrac Relay For Life
Employees walk to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society.


Kicking off the event was a leading lap walked by cancer survivors and caretakers to unite and join together in a celebration of life. The lap was approximately .4 miles and went along the perimeter of a large pond. Participants enjoyed festive music, a barbecue, and sunshine. A representative from ACS joined the community to talk about the various ways their organization is fighting back to create a world with more birthdays.

“I am one of the cancer survivors here at OnTrac and being a part of a special day like this is a great reminder how important it is to support one another in the community and at your place of work,” says OnTrac Vice President of Human Resources Dan Cronk. “Hopefully, by having the American Cancer Society here and spreading awareness to their cause, it will give others a greater sense of hope to fight the disease if they or a loved one is impacted.”

About OnTrac
OnTrac specializes in delivery services throughout the eight western area states, an area that is home to over 65 million people. OnTrac was founded in 1991, and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the cost of express shipping. In 2014, OnTrac launched DirectPost, and became the first regional logistics company to offer a USPS Package Consolidation Service. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and is integrated with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. OnTrac is comprised of three divisions based on service offerings; overnight, messenger, and international.  For more information on overnight services, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com. For more information on messenger services, call 888.334.5001 or visit ontracmessenger.com. For more information on international services, call 800.628.4868 or visit ontracinternational.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d22deb6-5827-4c05-b396-65f69b7c7b60

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c72190a-b7b2-4bfa-932e-08f9161c9921

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22c94000-a93a-4fa7-99b0-3d4fb970f1ca

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfb17c04-2b74-4e71-b7bf-1e8b8da73c30

 

Primary Logo


