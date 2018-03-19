OncLive® Hosts State of the Science Summit™: Hematologic Malignancies

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and
information for oncology professionals, will present State of the
Science Summit™: Hematologic Malignancies on March 24 at 8:30
a.m. at The Westin New York Grand Central. Attendees will also receive
updates from the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2017 annual
meeting. The program will be chaired by internationally renowned
clinician and researcher, Andre H. Goy, M.D., M.S., chairman and
director, chief of lymphoma, and director of clinical and translational
cancer research, John Theurer Cancer Center; chief science officer and
director of research and innovation, Regional Cancer Care Associates;
and professor of medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine.
Attendees will gain knowledge from lectures and discussions featuring
expert presenters. Topics that will be discussed include multiple
myeloma, diffuse large cell lymphoma, treatment of B-cell lymphomas and
T-cell lymphoma. Attendees will also get insight on the latest
scientific advances in hematologic malignancies during the Peer Exchange®
panel discussions.
Presenters for the program include:
-
Noa Biran, M.D., hematology specialist, myeloma division, John
Theurer Cancer Center
-
Stuart Goldberg, M.D., hematologist, Hackensack University
Medical Center
-
Paul Hamlin, M.D., chief, Basking Ridge Medical Oncology
Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
-
C. Ola Landgren, M.D., Ph.D., hematologic oncologist, chief,
myeloma service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
-
Lori Leslie, M.D., hematology and medical oncology specialist,
John Theurer Cancer Center
-
Michael J. Mauro, M.D., hematologist, leader,
myeloproliferative neoplasms program, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer
Center
-
Alison J. Moskowitz, M.D., medical oncologist, clinical
director, lymphoma inpatient unit, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer
Center
-
Alan Skarbnik, M.D., physician, department of bone marrow
transplantation, department of lymphoma, John Theurer Cancer Center
-
Koen van Besien, M.D., Ph.D., director, stem cell transplant
program, and professor of medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College;
attending physician, New York-Presbyterian Hospital
State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series
hosted by OncLive® that features medical experts from across
the nation. Aiming to discuss current treatment options, each summit
meeting integrates academic and community-based physicians and health
care professionals from across key disciplines that range from medical
and surgical oncology to hematology.
Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food
and beverages will be served. For more information and to register,
visit www.onclive.com/meetings/soss
or contact Allison Cooper at [email protected].
About OncLive®
A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive®
offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide
the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for MJH
Associates’ Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®,
Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates is a
full-service health care communications company offering education,
research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE®
magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on
cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE®
reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.
