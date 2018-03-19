OncLive® Hosts State of the Science Summit™: Hematologic Malignancies

The program will also deliver updates from American Society of Hematology 2017

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information for oncology professionals, will present State of the Science Summit™: Hematologic Malignancies on March 24 at 8:30 a.m. at The Westin New York Grand Central. Attendees will also receive updates from the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2017 annual meeting. The program will be chaired by internationally renowned clinician and researcher, Andre H. Goy, M.D., M.S., chairman and director, chief of lymphoma, and director of clinical and translational cancer research, John Theurer Cancer Center; chief science officer and director of research and innovation, Regional Cancer Care Associates; and professor of medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine.

Attendees will gain knowledge from lectures and discussions featuring expert presenters. Topics that will be discussed include multiple myeloma, diffuse large cell lymphoma, treatment of B-cell lymphomas and T-cell lymphoma. Attendees will also get insight on the latest scientific advances in hematologic malignancies during the Peer Exchange® panel discussions.

Presenters for the program include:

Noa Biran, M.D., hematology specialist, myeloma division, John Theurer Cancer Center

Stuart Goldberg, M.D., hematologist, Hackensack University Medical Center

Paul Hamlin, M.D., chief, Basking Ridge Medical Oncology Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

C. Ola Landgren, M.D., Ph.D., hematologic oncologist, chief, myeloma service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Lori Leslie, M.D., hematology and medical oncology specialist, John Theurer Cancer Center

Michael J. Mauro, M.D., hematologist, leader, myeloproliferative neoplasms program, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Alison J. Moskowitz, M.D., medical oncologist, clinical director, lymphoma inpatient unit, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Alan Skarbnik, M.D., physician, department of bone marrow transplantation, department of lymphoma, John Theurer Cancer Center

Koen van Besien, M.D., Ph.D., director, stem cell transplant program, and professor of medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College; attending physician, New York-Presbyterian Hospital

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series hosted by OncLive® that features medical experts from across the nation. Aiming to discuss current treatment options, each summit meeting integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals from across key disciplines that range from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Allison Cooper at [email protected].

