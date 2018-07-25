Log in
OncLive® : Presents the Latest State of the Science Summit™ on Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

07/25/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

Distinguished presenters to discuss the latest clinical treatments and scientific developments

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to oncology professionals, will host the latest State of the Science Summit™ on advanced non-small cell lung cancer. This event will be held on August 2 at 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Denver, Colorado. The meeting will be co-chaired by Ross Camidge, M.D., Ph.D., director, thoracic oncology, professor, division of medical oncology, Joyce Zeff chair in lung cancer research, School of Medicine, University of Colorado, and Robert M. Jotte, M.D., Ph.D., medical oncology/hematology, Rocky Mountain Cancer Center.

Distinguished professionals will discuss the latest in scientific and clinical research on advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Topics of discussion will include screening and multidisciplinary management by stage, oncogenic driver, panacea or personalized therapy for advanced disease and therapy advances in stages 1 to 4. Presenters will also address audience questions during a robust peer exchange discussion.

The presenters for the program are:

  • Dara Aisner, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor, University of Colorado School of Medicine
  • Alexander R. Menter, M.D., certified oncology specialist, Kaiser Permanente
  • Jose M. Pacheco, M.D., internal medicine-medical oncology specialist, assistant professor, University of Colorado School of Medicine
  • Gerald S. Falchook, M.D., director, drug development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute

The State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series hosted by OncLive® that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals from across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at [email protected].

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for MJH Associates Inc.’s Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates Inc. is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.


© Business Wire 2018
