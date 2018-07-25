OncLive® : Presents the Latest State of the Science Summit™ on Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to
oncology professionals, will host the latest State of the Science
Summit™ on advanced non-small cell lung cancer. This event will be held
on August 2 at 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Denver, Colorado. The
meeting will be co-chaired by Ross Camidge, M.D., Ph.D.,
director, thoracic oncology, professor, division of medical oncology,
Joyce Zeff chair in lung cancer research, School of Medicine, University
of Colorado, and Robert M. Jotte, M.D., Ph.D., medical
oncology/hematology, Rocky Mountain Cancer Center.
Distinguished professionals will discuss the latest in scientific and
clinical research on advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Topics of
discussion will include screening and multidisciplinary management by
stage, oncogenic driver, panacea or personalized therapy for advanced
disease and therapy advances in stages 1 to 4. Presenters will also
address audience questions during a robust peer exchange discussion.
The presenters for the program are:
-
Dara Aisner, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor, University of
Colorado School of Medicine
-
Alexander R. Menter, M.D., certified oncology specialist,
Kaiser Permanente
-
Jose M. Pacheco, M.D., internal medicine-medical
oncology specialist, assistant professor, University of Colorado
School of Medicine
-
Gerald S. Falchook, M.D., director, drug development, Sarah
Cannon Research Institute
The State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series hosted
by OncLive® that features medical experts from across the
nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and
community-based physicians and health care professionals from across key
disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.
Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food
and beverages will be served. For more information and to register,
visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or
contact Kayla Collins at [email protected].
About OncLive®
A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers
oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best
patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for MJH Associates
Inc.’s Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology
Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates Inc. is a
full-service health care communications company offering education,
research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine,
the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer.
Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches
patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.
