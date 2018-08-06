Log in
OncLive :® Presents the Latest State of the Science Summit™ on Gastrointestinal Malignancies

08/06/2018 | 03:29pm EDT

Distinguished professionals from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Oncology gather to discuss latest developments and updates

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to oncology professionals, will host the latest State of the Science Summit™ on gastrointestinal malignancies. The summit will take place at the Fairmont in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, August 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. (CDT). It will be chaired by Carlos Becerra, M.D., interim chief of oncology, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Oncology at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center.

Distinguished presenters from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Oncology will present on advancements in gastrointestinal malignancies. Presenters will share the latest treatment and management strategies for pancreatic cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, gastric cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma. Presenters will also address questions after a robust peer-exchange panel discussion.

Presenters for the event include:

  • A. David McCollum, M.D., medical oncology and hematology, Texas Oncology at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center
  • Scott Paulson, M.D., medical oncology and internal medicine, Texas Oncology at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center
  • Shirley M. Shiller, D.O., anatomic and clinical pathology, pathology-molecular genetics, Baylor University Medical Center
  • Amit Singal, M.D., medical director of the liver tumor program and clinical chief of hepatology, Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

The State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series hosted by OncLive® that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals from across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at [email protected].

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc., is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.


© Business Wire 2018
