OncLive :® Presents the Latest State of the Science Summit™ on Gastrointestinal Malignancies

Distinguished professionals from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Oncology gather to discuss latest developments and updates

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to oncology professionals, will host the latest State of the Science Summit™ on gastrointestinal malignancies. The summit will take place at the Fairmont in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, August 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. (CDT). It will be chaired by Carlos Becerra, M.D., interim chief of oncology, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Oncology at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center.

Distinguished presenters from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Oncology will present on advancements in gastrointestinal malignancies. Presenters will share the latest treatment and management strategies for pancreatic cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, gastric cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma. Presenters will also address questions after a robust peer-exchange panel discussion.

Presenters for the event include:

A. David McCollum, M.D. , medical oncology and hematology, Texas Oncology at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center

, medical oncology and hematology, Texas Oncology at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center Scott Paulson, M.D., medical oncology and internal medicine, Texas Oncology at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center

medical oncology and internal medicine, Texas Oncology at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center Shirley M. Shiller, D.O., anatomic and clinical pathology, pathology-molecular genetics, Baylor University Medical Center

anatomic and clinical pathology, pathology-molecular genetics, Baylor University Medical Center Amit Singal, M.D., medical director of the liver tumor program and clinical chief of hepatology, Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

The State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series hosted by OncLive® that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals from across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at [email protected].

