One Day Seminar: Negotiating Licensing Agreements for Maximum Returns (New York, NY, United States - April 24, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

You do not get the licensing agreement you deserve. You get the
licensing agreement you negotiate.
Licensing intellectual property is extremely complex as there are
potentially thousands of permutations to licensing agreements. Thus,
tens of millions of dollars can be earned or lost at the negotiating
table. Senior executives involved with licensing technology must have a
firm grasp of cutting-edge negotiating strategies as well as the nuances
of negotiating tactics.
This seminar consists of a unique blend of general licensing issues that
arise during licensing IP as well as strategies designed specifically
for negotiating with Technology Transfer Offices and Patent Assertion
Companies. This course is replete with case studies and best practices
that will provide you with practical insight for boosting returns on
your licensing initiatives.
Specific licensing issues to be addressed include:
-
Royalty rates - minimums, phase-ins, ascending, descending
-
Upfronts and milestones
-
Granting options to take a license
-
Sponsored research
-
Royalty stacking
-
Improvement rights
-
Sublicensing issues (e.g. vetoes, audits)
-
Fields of use
-
Most favored nation licensing
-
Have-made rights
-
Managing litigation
-
Royalty audits
-
Indemnifications
-
Maximizing duration of license
-
Terminating license
Strategic negotiating issues to be covered include:
-
De-risking investment for licensee
-
Negotiating scorecard
-
Negotiating timeline
-
Technical validation
-
Role of outside lawyer
-
Non-disclosure agreements
-
Freedom of operations opinion letter
-
Memoranda of understanding
