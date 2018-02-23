Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

One Day Seminar: Negotiating Licensing Agreements for Maximum Returns (New York, NY, United States - April 24, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 01:18pm CET

The "Negotiating Licensing Agreements for Maximum Returns" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

You do not get the licensing agreement you deserve. You get the licensing agreement you negotiate.

Licensing intellectual property is extremely complex as there are potentially thousands of permutations to licensing agreements. Thus, tens of millions of dollars can be earned or lost at the negotiating table. Senior executives involved with licensing technology must have a firm grasp of cutting-edge negotiating strategies as well as the nuances of negotiating tactics.

This seminar consists of a unique blend of general licensing issues that arise during licensing IP as well as strategies designed specifically for negotiating with Technology Transfer Offices and Patent Assertion Companies. This course is replete with case studies and best practices that will provide you with practical insight for boosting returns on your licensing initiatives.

Specific licensing issues to be addressed include:

  • Royalty rates - minimums, phase-ins, ascending, descending
  • Upfronts and milestones
  • Granting options to take a license
  • Sponsored research
  • Royalty stacking
  • Improvement rights
  • Sublicensing issues (e.g. vetoes, audits)
  • Fields of use
  • Most favored nation licensing
  • Have-made rights
  • Managing litigation
  • Royalty audits
  • Indemnifications
  • Maximizing duration of license
  • Terminating license

Strategic negotiating issues to be covered include:

  • De-risking investment for licensee
  • Negotiating scorecard
  • Negotiating timeline
  • Technical validation
  • Role of outside lawyer
  • Non-disclosure agreements
  • Freedom of operations opinion letter
  • Memoranda of understanding

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rsp7wz/one_day_seminar?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pScania Sees Positive Outcome on Evaluating H&D Wireless RTLS System for Indoor Positioning in Smartfactory Lab
PR
01:27pLOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $146,000 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
01:27pLEONARDO : MILITARY $6.23 Million Federal Contract Awarded to DRS Network & Imaging Systems
AQ
01:27pHARRIS : MILITARY $37,772 Federal Contract Awarded to Exelis
AQ
01:27pLOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $1.22 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
01:27pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $2.65 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
01:27pRAYTHEON : MILITARY $30 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Raytheon
AQ
01:27pWAL MART STORES : Fort Pierce man gets 25 years for killing neighbor
AQ
01:27pNORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS : Shaping our future - Northpoint project in Stuart delayed
AQ
01:27pHOMEGROWN : Spotlighting the people, places and phenomena that make Florida's Treasure Coast unique - Fruits of their labor: Brewery has local citrus zest
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SES : SES : Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
2NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : Two Repsol-Appointed Gas Natural Board Members Resign
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : PRESS-RELEASE: UC RUSAL announces executive changes
4PERSIMMON : PERSIMMON : Reduction of 2012 LTIP Awards
5VINCI : VINCI : Construction selected to build major new motorway connection in Auckland, New Zealand

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.