Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

One Ring Networks Acquires Skyriver Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

ATLANTA, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Ring Networks today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Skyriver, a high-speed communications provider based in Los Angeles, CA. The transaction will see One Ring Networks serve four new major markets. Businesses across California will continue to have access to high-speed fixed wireless while One Ring Networks will also introduce fiber internet, managed IT services and hosted PBX solutions.

Since formation in 2005, One Ring Networks has grown considerably from its Georgia roots. Today, One Ring Networks provides business connectivity solutions to over 1,200 locations in Atlanta, GA; Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and the wider East Texas region.

John Jenkins, CEO of One Ring Networks, explained how his team is ready for the challenge of accelerated growth, “With years of industry expertise and a robust portfolio of communications solutions, our team is built to serve the needs of our customers. As we progress into our California markets, we will build on the structure that Skyriver has implemented by scaling our resources, accelerating innovation and offering additional services. This strategic decision ties into our underlying mission of simplifying customers’ lives through the provision of exceptional communications solutions.”

One Ring Networks seeks to emphasize the significance of support and service at a time when customers feel increasingly isolated from their service providers.

Jenkins added, “As a business that is dedicated to providing the ideal solution, we invest in our customers’ daily operations and commit to the excellence of their future. Our network empowers growth and productivity with a range of customizable services that support online demands. We strive to make life easy for our customers and the communities they serve by providing all of the necessary tools to keep them connected.”

As a result of the acquisition, One Ring Networks adds markets in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, San Diego and Riverside/San Bernardino offering high-speed internet solutions including fixed wireless, fiber and a diverse internet redundancy package. In addition, hosted PBX and managed IT services are now available to all California-based customers.

About One Ring Networks
One Ring Networks is a regional communications provider supplying businesses with connectivity solutions in Atlanta, GA; Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Frisco, Athens, TX; and now Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, San Diego and Riverside/San Bernardino, CA. One Ring Networks supports organizations of all sizes with customizable voice and data solutions. Established in 2005, One Ring Networks is privately held with headquarters located in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.oneringnetworks.com.

Follow One Ring Networks: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Press Contact
Sam Mountstephens, Sr. Marketing Coordinator, One Ring Networks, 404-303-9900 x 1502 or [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pFIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NYSE : Flt)
PR
09:03pBRAVADA GOLD : Announces Equity Financing
PU
09:02pTESLA : Implements New Business Strategy By Asking Suppliers For Money
AQ
09:02pEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:02pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01pDR.REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.  RDY
AC
09:01pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:01pPARTSMASTER : Expands Warehouse Distribution in new Greenville, TX Facility
PR
09:01pLABEL INSIGHT : Names Ronak Sheth as New CEO
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on report that it asked suppliers for refunds
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.