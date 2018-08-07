One Stop : OSS Adds ATTO 32 Gb Fibre Channel Option to Ion Accelerator Flash Storage Array

ESCONDIDO, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., August 7, 2018 - One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), the leading provider of high performance computing (HPC) GPU accelerators and NVMe flash arrays, has introduced an ATTO Technology 32 Gb (gigabit) Fibre Channel option for its Ion Accelerator™ 5.0 Flash Storage Array product line.

In addition to 32 Gb Fibre Channel connection, OSS Ion Accelerator 5.0 products support 100 Gb Infiniband and 100 Gb Ethernet high-speed storage interfaces, as well as associated protocols such as SRP, iSCSI and Fibre Channel. These options allow datacenters and other HPC users to take advantage of the 24 GB/s and 5 million input/output operations per second (IOPS) of performance available in a single 153 TB Ion Accelerator 5.0 Flash Storage Array.

ATTO Celerity™ 32 Gb host bus adapters (HBAs) support 3,200 MB/s per channel data throughput, maximizing the number of virtual machines per physical server and delivering unmatched storage performance. An Ion Accelerator 5.0 system can pack eight 32 Gb/s Fibre Channel ports on two ATTO HBAs into the storage area network (SAN) and eliminate the bottlenecks created by input-output, data intensive applications.

32 Gb Celerity HBAs support up to 2x the number of outstanding commands than competing solutions, allowing sustained maximum performance and enabling users to continue to meet service level agreements. ATTO 32 Gb Fibre Channel HBAs also support longer distances of up to 10 km between servers and storage without degrading throughput.

'ATTO designs some of the best, most reliable and fastest Fibre Channel host bus adapters on the market today,' said Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. 'In partnership with ATTO, we're excited to offer Ion Accelerator customers the most advanced interconnect technology for accelerating their HPC applications.'

Tim Klein, CEO of ATTO Technology, commented: 'Upgrading existing OSS Ion Accelerator 5.0 Fibre Channel SANs to 32 Gb Gen 6 is a logical choice for maximizing performance. Our Fibre Channel products are the go-to storage technology for high-performance enterprise applications and a great match for OSS' industry-leading Flash Storage arrays.'

Fully redundant, high-availability configurations of the Ion Accelerator using two arrays can support up to sixteen 32 Gb channels in an active-active configuration and can reach storage throughput of over 40 GB/s and 8 million IOPS.

Visitors to Flash Memory Summit can view the Ion Accelerator with an ATTO Celerity HBA in OSS booth #119. Customers can order this configuration from the company's highly-trained sales engineers at [email protected]

About ATTO

For over 30 years, ATTO Technology has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customer's design teams, the company manufactures host and RAID adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt enabled devices and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage. For more information, go to www.atto.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company's innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly, through global distributors, or via its SkyScale cloud services. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the features and performance of the ATTO Technology 32 Gb (gigabit) Fibre Channel option for the Ion Accelerator solution, and other expected benefits of the Ion Accelerator solution. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the performance of One Stop Systems' technology and the new ATTO Technology 32 Gb (gigabit) Fibre Channel option for the Ion Accelerator solution, the market for the ATTO Technology 32 Gb (gigabit) Fibre Channel option; the market for the ATTO Technology 32 Gb (gigabit) Fibre Channel option is developing and may not develop as we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

