OneWeb : Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Three senior executives recently joined OneWeb and will help the company enable affordable broadband access for everyone

Top-level recruitments demonstrate OneWeb's robustness and commitment to building the world's highest throughput satellite system and beginning its production satellite launch campaign later this year.

OneWeb, which is building the world's highest throughput satellite system to enable affordable, high-speed, low latency broadband services for all, announced three new senior executives:

David Tolley, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) who was previously at Blackstone, Stephen Chernow, General Counsel (GC) previously at Intelsat, and Vivek Jhamb, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) who most recently managed data and connectivity carrier services globally for Vodafone.

"OneWeb warmly welcomes David, Steve, and Vivek to our team" said Eric Béranger, CEO of OneWeb. "Collectively they bring superb expertise and experience, which will help us grow as a global communications company. They will work alongside the rest of our operating team as we achieve our key milestones this year." Béranger added.

As OneWeb's CFO, David Tolley is responsible for leading OneWeb's financial operations – corporate and operational finance, corporate development, procurement, accounting, tax and financial reporting. As General Counsel, Stephen Chernow is responsible for all legal and regulatory matters. As the CCO, Vivek Jhamb is responsible for strategic leadership and defining and delivering OneWeb's compelling customer value proposition and the commercial infrastructure to support it.

OneWeb is a global communications company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Committed to bridging the digital divide around the world by 2027, OneWeb is working with governments, internet service providers, mobile operators and other partners to provide the infrastructure to connect the last mile around the world. The cost of building out terrestrial networks remains extremely high and reaching across remote areas is challenging. OneWeb's satellite-based network will be able to provide affordable, turnkey, broadband-quality access to connect people to the global Internet, no matter where they live.

About OneWeb

OneWeb's mission is to enable affordable Internet access for everyone, connect every school on Earth, and bridge the digital divide by 2027. OneWeb is building a communications network with a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites that will provide connectivity to billions of people around the world. With more than 8 terabits per second of new capacity, it will transparently extend the networks of mobile operators and ISPs to serve new coverage areas, bringing voice and data access to consumers, businesses, schools, healthcare institutions and other end users.

