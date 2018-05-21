Ongoing Assessment of Fluid Responsiveness Provides Indication of Cardiac Functions in Septic Patients

Data leveraging Cheetah technology presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference 2018 in San Diego

Cheetah Medical, a Massachusetts-based leader in non-invasive fluid management devices, today announced that research results leveraging Cheetah technology were presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2018 in San Diego.

Abstract #13170, Evaluation of Heart Function in Non-Fluid Responsive Patients with Septic Shock, was presented at 11:15 a.m. PT by Dr. Ivor Douglas from Denver Health Medical Center. The study demonstrated evidence that patients exhibiting an actual drop (negative change) in stroke volume (SV) with Passive Leg Raise (PLR) may have underlying heart dysfunction.

Recent studies evaluating dynamic hemodynamic measures in patients with sepsis or septic shock have shown that approximately 50 percent of patients are not volume- responsive.1 Occasionally, patients are noted to have a reduction (negative change) in SV after a PLR maneuver. Data were analyzed from a subset of patients from a currently enrolling study, evaluating the incidence of fluid responsiveness in critically ill patients with sepsis or septic shock (FRESH study). Echocardiogram (ECHO) parameters were analyzed on a subset of 11 patients displaying a negative change in SV as demonstrated on PLR. Of these patients, 91 percent had evidence of moderate or severe RV and/or LV dysfunction. Six of 11 patient (54 percent) exhibited LV diastolic dysfunction.

The researchers concluded that a decrease in SV demonstrated on PLR in critically ill patients undergoing non-invasive monitoring during sepsis resuscitation should prompt ECHO evaluation of cardiac structure and function.

“With mounting evidence of improved outcomes, clinicians are adopting dynamic measures such as PLR to guide dosing of IV fluid. This study shows that the PLR may also be useful for identifying unknown cardiac dysfunction,” said Ivor Douglas, M.D., Denver Health. “A simple non-invasive challenge test may be useful for assessing both fluid responsiveness and cardiac function,” said Douglas Hansell, M.D., M.P.H., chief physician executive at Cheetah Medical.

The PLR technique, when used in conjunction with Cheetah’s non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring technology, provides real-time quantification of a patient’s fluid responsiveness.

About Cheetah Medical

