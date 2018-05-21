Ongoing Assessment of Fluid Responsiveness Provides Indication of Cardiac Functions in Septic Patients

Data leveraging Cheetah technology presented at the American Thoracic
Society International Conference 2018 in San Diego
Cheetah Medical, a Massachusetts-based leader in non-invasive fluid
management devices, today announced that research results leveraging
Cheetah technology were presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS)
International Conference 2018 in San Diego.
Abstract #13170, Evaluation of Heart Function in Non-Fluid Responsive
Patients with Septic Shock, was presented at 11:15 a.m. PT by
Dr. Ivor Douglas from Denver Health Medical Center. The study
demonstrated evidence that patients exhibiting an actual drop (negative
change) in stroke volume (SV) with Passive Leg Raise (PLR) may have
underlying heart dysfunction.
Recent studies evaluating dynamic hemodynamic measures in patients with
sepsis or septic shock have shown that approximately 50 percent of
patients are not volume- responsive.1 Occasionally, patients
are noted to have a reduction (negative change) in SV after a PLR
maneuver. Data were analyzed from a subset of patients from a currently
enrolling study, evaluating the incidence of fluid responsiveness in
critically ill patients with sepsis or septic shock (FRESH study).
Echocardiogram (ECHO) parameters were analyzed on a subset of 11
patients displaying a negative change in SV as demonstrated on PLR. Of
these patients, 91 percent had evidence of moderate or severe RV and/or
LV dysfunction. Six of 11 patient (54 percent) exhibited LV diastolic
dysfunction.
The researchers concluded that a decrease in SV demonstrated on PLR in
critically ill patients undergoing non-invasive monitoring during sepsis
resuscitation should prompt ECHO evaluation of cardiac structure and
function.
“With mounting evidence of improved outcomes, clinicians are adopting
dynamic measures such as PLR to guide dosing of IV fluid. This study
shows that the PLR may also be useful for identifying unknown cardiac
dysfunction,” said Ivor Douglas, M.D., Denver Health. “A simple
non-invasive challenge test may be useful for assessing both fluid
responsiveness and cardiac function,” said Douglas Hansell, M.D.,
M.P.H., chief physician executive at Cheetah Medical.
The PLR technique, when used in conjunction with Cheetah’s non-invasive
hemodynamic monitoring technology, provides real-time quantification of
a patient’s fluid responsiveness.
1 Michard F. Predicting fluid responsiveness in ICU patients:
a critical analysis of the evidence. Chest. 2002; 121(6):2000-2008.
