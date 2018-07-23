Online Grocery Market in Mexico, 2018: Status Quo and Key Strategies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Online Grocery in Mexico: Status Quo and Key Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Online Grocery in Mexico: Status Quo and Key Strategies global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Online sales accounted for just 3% of all retail sales in Mexico in 2017, but consumers increasingly turn to the internet to discover, research, and find the best places to purchase items of all types, including grocery products. Walmart and delivery platforms such as Rappi lead online grocery in Mexico in 2018, but there are opportunities for other retailers as well as brands to use the internet as a strategic tool even as the majority of sales continue to take place offline.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Online Grocery in Mexico Today Key Players and Case Studies Takeaways and Outlook Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hkrhgr/online_grocery?w=4

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005666/en/