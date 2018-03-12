Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% - Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Global online language learning market to grow at a CAGR of 18.97%
during the period 2017-2021.
One trend in the market is embedded analytical features. During the
early stages of online language learning market, most vendors focused on
entering this market by converting traditional learning content into
digital format. As the next stage of development, to ensure learners
have access to the appropriate content and to provide individualized
learning, vendors began to embed analytics into language learning
solutions. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market
is high cost of implementation.
One driver in the market is the rise in online language learning
start-ups. There has been an increase in the number of start-ups
entering the online language learning space, attracting a new cohort of
language learners globally. Factors, such as increased capital inflows
coupled with the surge in demand for language education have contributed
to the emergence of start-ups in the online language learning market.
High investments from various venture capitalists have led to the
establishment of these start-ups in the market. To thrive in the
language learning market and gain a competitive edge, these start-ups
must continuously adopt new technologies and upgrade their product and
service offerings.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
-
Berlitz Languages
-
Linguatronics
-
Pearson ELT
-
Sanako
-
SANS Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Dexway
-
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
-
Live Lingua
-
Macmillan Education
-
Rosetta Stone
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Introduction
5. Market Landscape
6. Market Segmentation by Language
7. Market Segmentation by Product
8. Market Segmentation by End-User
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
