Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% - Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/12/2018 | 05:10pm CET

The "Global Online Language Learning Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global online language learning market to grow at a CAGR of 18.97% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is embedded analytical features. During the early stages of online language learning market, most vendors focused on entering this market by converting traditional learning content into digital format. As the next stage of development, to ensure learners have access to the appropriate content and to provide individualized learning, vendors began to embed analytics into language learning solutions. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of implementation.

One driver in the market is the rise in online language learning start-ups. There has been an increase in the number of start-ups entering the online language learning space, attracting a new cohort of language learners globally. Factors, such as increased capital inflows coupled with the surge in demand for language education have contributed to the emergence of start-ups in the online language learning market. High investments from various venture capitalists have led to the establishment of these start-ups in the market. To thrive in the language learning market and gain a competitive edge, these start-ups must continuously adopt new technologies and upgrade their product and service offerings.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

  • Berlitz Languages
  • Linguatronics
  • Pearson ELT
  • Sanako
  • SANS Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Dexway
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
  • Live Lingua
  • Macmillan Education
  • Rosetta Stone

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Introduction

5. Market Landscape

6. Market Segmentation by Language

7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Market Segmentation by End-User

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbw2ll/online_language?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
