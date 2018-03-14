Onxeo Provides Financial Update

Regulatory News:
Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO FR0010095596), a
biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative
drugs in oncology, and notably rare and resistant forms of cancer, today
announced that it will record an impairment charge of about €38 million
in its 2017 consolidated accounts pursuant to value tests performed in
accordance with IFRS accounting standards. This accounting adjustment
does not impact in any way the Company’s current or future cash balance
or its ability to advance its strategic value creation strategy as
planned.
During the process of the preparation of the consolidated accounts, the
Group executed routine impairment tests of assets, notably intangible
R&D assets pertaining to Beleodaq®, acquired in 2014 through the merger
with Topotarget and valued €63 million. These tests were based on the
comparison of the value of Beleodaq® recorded in the balance sheet and
its fair value, based on discounted cumulative future cash flows during
the 2018 – 2040 period. Following a review by the Company’s audit
committee, the board of directors approved the recording of an
impairment charge of about €38 million to the Company’s 2017 financial
statements.
“This adjustment relates solely to the implementation of financial
standards and has no impact on Onxeo’s cash position or operational
performance,” said Nicolas Fellmann, Chief Financial Officer. “This
impairment charge is related to an increased competitive environment for
Beleodaq® in the peripheral T-cell lymphoma market. Importantly,
the primary value driver for Onxeo for the foreseeable future is the
continued development of AsiDNA™, a first-in-class DNA Damage Response
inhibitor with blockbuster potential and our lead product candidate. We
expect to initiate a phase I study of AsiDNA as an anti-cancer
monotherapy in the coming weeks, with results anticipated to be
available by year-end.”
Overall impairment test of the company showed a notable added value,
when comparing the calculated fair value and the book value. This added
value is mostly attributable to AsiDNA and reflects the progress made
since acquisition in the development of this key asset, on which the
company strongly relies to execute its growth strategy in the near
future.
Onxeo will publish its 2017 full-year results on Thursday March 29, 2018.
About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a French
biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs based on
DNA-targeting and epigenetics, two of the most sought-after mechanisms
of action in cancer treatment today. The Company is focused on bringing
early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary,
acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical
proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to
potential partners.
Onxeo’s R&D pipeline includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor
(epigenetics) currently being developed in oral form to be used in
combination with other anti-cancer agents for liquid or solid tumors.
Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd
line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed
in the US by Onxeo’s partner, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, under the name
Beleodaq® (belinostat IV form).
Onxeo is also developing AsiDNA™, a first-in-class DNA break
repair inhibitor based on a unique decoy mechanism. AsiDNA™ has already
successfully completed a Phase I trial in metastatic melanoma via local
administration, and is currently being developed for systemic (IV)
administration in solid tumors.
AsiDNA™ is the first compound generated from platON™, the
Company’s proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides based
on three components, a sequence of double strand oligonucleotides, a
linker and a cellular uptake facilitator. PlatON™ will continue to
generate new compounds that will broaden Onxeo’s pipeline.
Forward looking statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial
condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this
communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in
the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.5.1.4
“Risk Factors” ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2016 reference
document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April
24, 2017 under number D.17-0423, which is available on the Autorité
des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org)
or on the Company’s website (www.onxeo.com).
