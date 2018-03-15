Onxeo : to Present Results of Two Studies Highlighting Potential of AsiDNA™ as Anti-Cancer Treatment at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting

Regulatory News:
Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO FR0010095596), a
biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative
drugs in oncology, and notably rare and resistant forms of cancer, today
announced the presentation of two preclinical study abstracts
highlighting AsiDNA™, the Company’s first-in-class DNA break repair
inhibitor candidate, at the upcoming American Association for Cancer
Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago,
Illinois.
“We believe AsiDNA™, our lead product candidate, holds significant
promise as a treatment for solid tumors,” said Françoise Bono, PhD,
Chief Scientific Officer. “We have achieved two significant outcomes
related to our preclinical plan for which data will be presented at
AACR. Firstly, we have shown the strong therapeutic potential of AsiDNA™
in combination with an HDAC inhibitor and, secondly, we have
demonstrated a unique and highly compelling characteristic of AsiDNA™
that could provide the opportunity to use the product as maintenance
therapy. Indeed, the first study shows the highly synergistic antitumor
activity of the combination of AsiDNA™ with belinostat, Onxeo’s HDAC
inhibitor, in several tumor models. In the second study, long-term
treatment with AsiDNA™ has shown to lead to an increased sensitivity of
tumor cells. This is a unique feature in the setting of cancer treatment
that could lead to a new development opportunity for AsiDNA™ in
maintenance, to prevent treatment resistance.”
Details of the sessions include:
Abstract # / Poster # -- AsiDNATM
and HDAC inhibitors: a cross-potentiation team working to kill tumor
cells
Session: Modulation of DNA Damage and Repair
Date: Monday Apr 16,
2018
Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Place: McCormick Place South,
Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 37
This study evaluated the antitumor efficacy of the combination of HDAC
inhibitors with Onxeo’s DNA damage reparation (DDR) inhibitor, AsiDNA™.
The results of this study demonstrated that belinostat treatment induces
DNA break accumulation and genetic instability in tumor cells
specifically. In addition, AsiDNA™ induced a high potentiation of
belinostat activity on its targets. This mechanism-based
cross-potentiation between AsiDNA™ and belinostat resulted in highly
synergistic antitumor efficacy in different tumor models. Moreover,
while repeated treatments induced the emergence of resistance to
belinostat alone, this resistance did not appear in the combination with
AsiDNA™, indicating the potential of the combination to prevent tumor
escape from treatment.
These results strongly support the rationale to investigate the in-vivo
activity of this novel synergistic combination in different tumor types,
which can then be followed by clinical evaluation. Belinostat previously
received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conditional approval,
and AsiDNA™ will begin a phase I with a systemic administration shortly.
Abstract # / Poster # -- Evolution of
tumor cells under Dbait treatment results in “autosensitization”
Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Date: Monday Apr
16, 2018
Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Place: McCormick Place South,
Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 38
This study was conducted in collaboration with Marie Dutreix, PhD, of
the Institut Curie in Paris, France. AsiDNA™ is a new and unique
approach to tumor DNA repair inhibitor (Dbait approach) that activates
the enzymes involved in DNA damage signaling. In this preclinical study,
Onxeo evaluated how such agonist activity would limit resistance to
treatment.
The results demonstrated that long-term repeated treatments with AsiDNA™
led to increased sensitivity of tumor cells to the molecule itself,
contrary to what was observed with some targeted therapies such as
olaparib, imatinib and 6-thioguanine. The six tumor cell lines tested
developed increased sensitivity to AsiDNA™ and no resistance after
cyclic treatments. Non-tumoral cells were not affected by repeated
treatments. The acquired sensitivity of the treated tumor cell
populations was preserved for one month following the conclusion of
treatment.
These results indicate autosensitization took place during treatment, a
characteristic not previously observed in anticancer therapy. This
unique property could provide the opportunity for AsiDNA™ to be used in
maintenance therapy due to its capacity to prevent the development of
acquired resistance during treatment, and should be further confirmed in
the near future
Onxeo has filed a priority patent application claiming the use of
maintenance therapy with AsiDNA™ based on its newly-identified property.
About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a French
biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs based on
DNA-targeting and epigenetics, two of the most sought-after mechanisms
of action in cancer treatment today. The Company is focused on bringing
early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary,
acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical
proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to
potential partners.
Onxeo’s R&D pipeline includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor
(epigenetics) currently being developed in oral form to be used in
combination with other anti-cancer agents for liquid or solid tumors.
Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd
line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed
in the US by Onxeo’s partner, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, under the name
Beleodaq® (belinostat IV form).
Onxeo is also developing AsiDNA™, a first-in-class DNA break
repair inhibitor based on a unique decoy mechanism. AsiDNA™ has already
successfully completed a Phase I trial in metastatic melanoma via local
administration, and is currently being developed for systemic (IV)
administration in solid tumors.
AsiDNA™ is the first compound generated from platON™, the
Company’s proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides based
on three components, a sequence of double strand oligonucleotides, a
linker and a cellular uptake facilitator. PlatON™ will continue to
generate new compounds that will broaden Onxeo’s pipeline.
For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.
