Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OpenMetrics Solutions LLC: OpenMetrics Solutions, Zurich - Swiss precision watchmaking for the financial markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2018 | 11:00am CET

DGAP-News: OpenMetrics Solutions LLC / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous
OpenMetrics Solutions LLC: OpenMetrics Solutions, Zurich - Swiss precision watchmaking for the financial markets

07.02.2018 / 10:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


OpenMetrics Solutions, Zurich - Swiss precision watchmaking for the financial markets

Zurich, 7 February 2018 - OpenMetrics Solutions LLC, a spin-off from ETH Zurich, develops ground-breaking algorithms for the reliable anticipation of financial markets crises

OpenMetrics Solutions has developed a series of algorithms which facilitate the identification of potential crises on financial markets faster - and more reliably - than the methods available to date. The underlying mathematical methods were developed and tested in depth over the past five years, at the Institute for Theoretical Physics at ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) Zurich, the renowned Swiss university for science and technology.

In contrast to other methods, the OpenMetrics algorithms work reliably - like a Swiss watch - even for very long time series and different markets.

Risk indicators based on these algorithms provide concrete parameters facilitating the active adjustment of financial portfolios. Using these indicators, financial markets participants can efficiently supplement and sustainably optimise their existing risk management. Used correctly, this allows for significantly reduced financial markets losses, protecting investors' capital.

Typical target groups for these methods include pension funds, investment funds, and operators of financial markets infrastructure. There is no need to implement the procedures on users' systems: OpenMetrics delivers the risk signals digitally (Software as a Service - "SaaS"), on a monthly or weekly basis, and customised to each client.

About OpenMetrics Solutions
Established in 2016, OpenMetrics Solutions LLC is a software technology firm focusing on advanced risk management methods and financial engineering solutions. The company is recognised as a spin-off of ETH. The technologies deployed are based on the latest academic research of ETH Zurich and associated universities. Key areas of OpenMetrics Solutions activity include:

- Integration of academic research into commercially viable products and services

- Advanced risk management solutions

- Technology advisory service to the financial services sector

 

OpenMetrics Solutions LLC
Technoparkstrasse 1
CH 8005 Zurich, Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 552 4909
[email protected]
www.openmetrics.ch

OpenMetrics(c) is a registered trademark at the IPI (Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property), Bern


07.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

652149  07.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=652149&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10a SKYWORTH DIGITAL : Announcements and Notices - TV Sales in January 2018
11:10a SMJ INTERNATIONAL : Entry into a Supplementary Deed to the SPA in relation to Disposal of SMJ Furnishings(s) Pte Ltd
11:10a I3 ENERGY : Notice of GM
11:10a WATERMARK GLOBAL : Armadale Capital Plc - Mahenge Liandu Resource Upgrade to 51.1Mt at 9.3% TGC with 75% now in the Indicated Category
11:10a HP : 02/07/2018 HP Delivers Premium Style and Substance for the Modern Workforce Press Release
11:10a RENESAS ELECTRONICS : Ships Space Industry's First Radiation-Hardened 100V and 200V GaN FET Power Supply Solutions
11:10a SAS AB : traffic figures – January 2018
11:10a INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : Press Release for the quarter ended 31-Dec-17 07-Feb-2018
11:10a THE YOUNGEST-EVER DTM CHAMPION IS RETURNING TO THE FRAY : Pascal Wehrlein is back in the DTM
11:06a NATO BUYERS NEAR AGREEMENT TO RENEGOTIATE A400M SCHEDULE : sources
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street stocks rally at close after day of big swings; oil falls
2SANOFI : SANOFI : 4Q Net Profit Fell Significantly
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket soars in debut test launch from Florida
4APPLE : APPLE : EU to assess Apple's bid for Shazam
5IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : on Track to Meet Revenue, Earnings Expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.