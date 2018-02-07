DGAP-News: OpenMetrics Solutions LLC / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

OpenMetrics Solutions LLC: OpenMetrics Solutions, Zurich - Swiss precision watchmaking for the financial markets



07.02.2018 / 10:56

OpenMetrics Solutions, Zurich - Swiss precision watchmaking for the financial markets

Zurich, 7 February 2018 - OpenMetrics Solutions LLC, a spin-off from ETH Zurich, develops ground-breaking algorithms for the reliable anticipation of financial markets crises

OpenMetrics Solutions has developed a series of algorithms which facilitate the identification of potential crises on financial markets faster - and more reliably - than the methods available to date. The underlying mathematical methods were developed and tested in depth over the past five years, at the Institute for Theoretical Physics at ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) Zurich, the renowned Swiss university for science and technology.

In contrast to other methods, the OpenMetrics algorithms work reliably - like a Swiss watch - even for very long time series and different markets.

Risk indicators based on these algorithms provide concrete parameters facilitating the active adjustment of financial portfolios. Using these indicators, financial markets participants can efficiently supplement and sustainably optimise their existing risk management. Used correctly, this allows for significantly reduced financial markets losses, protecting investors' capital.

Typical target groups for these methods include pension funds, investment funds, and operators of financial markets infrastructure. There is no need to implement the procedures on users' systems: OpenMetrics delivers the risk signals digitally (Software as a Service - "SaaS"), on a monthly or weekly basis, and customised to each client.

About OpenMetrics Solutions

Established in 2016, OpenMetrics Solutions LLC is a software technology firm focusing on advanced risk management methods and financial engineering solutions. The company is recognised as a spin-off of ETH. The technologies deployed are based on the latest academic research of ETH Zurich and associated universities. Key areas of OpenMetrics Solutions activity include:

- Integration of academic research into commercially viable products and services

- Advanced risk management solutions

- Technology advisory service to the financial services sector

OpenMetrics Solutions LLC

Technoparkstrasse 1

CH 8005 Zurich, Switzerland

Phone: +41 44 552 4909

[email protected]

www.openmetrics.ch

OpenMetrics(c) is a registered trademark at the IPI (Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property), Bern