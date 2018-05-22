OpenStack Foundation : Publishes White Paper on Containers Integration, Highlights Cross-Community Accomplishments

OpenStack Summit — Like R2-D2 and C-3PO, some duos seem destined
to work together to make the universe a better place. Add OpenStack and
Kubernetes to that list: a new white paper issued today documents the
power of using these two open source software projects in tandem.
The white paper was developed by SIG-Kubernetes, an OpenStack special
interest group focused on cross-community efforts with Kubernetes. Today
at the OpenStack Summit, the group highlighted recent
OpenStack-Kubernetes integration milestones.
White Paper: “Leveraging Containers and OpenStack: A Comprehensive
Review”
The white paper published today highlights scenarios for combining
OpenStack and Kubernetes and provides an overview of the open source
projects, both OpenStack and otherwise, that help deliver container
applications. The white paper also explores how these members of the
OpenStack community are using containers in production to solve
challenges and unlock new capabilities:
-
AT&T, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world.
-
CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, where physicists
and engineers probe the fundamental structure of the universe.
-
SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest telecommunications operator.
-
Superfluidity, a European Research project (Horizon
2020) trying to build the basic infrastructure blocks for 5G
networks by leveraging and extending well known open source projects.
***Download
the white paper here.***
Collaborators on the white paper include representatives from AT&T,
Betacloud Solutions, Catalyst IT, CERN, Huawei, Linux Academy, the
OpenStack Foundation, Red Hat, SK Telecom and Vexxhost.
Progress on OpenStack-Kubernetes Integration Efforts
-
The OpenStack
Cloud Provider, an external cloud controller manager for running
Kubernetes in an OpenStack cluster, has a permanent new home. Cloud
Provider OpenStack gives Kubernetes direct access to OpenStack
resources such as Nova compute instance information, Cinder block
storage, and Neutron and Octavia load balancing.
-
The latest release of the CNCF dashboard
features OpenStack as one of the target public clouds. This CI system
runs nightly test jobs against CNCF
projects. It uses a cross-cloud
deployment tool to build a multi-node, highly available Kubernetes
cluster. It runs Kubernetes end-to-end tests against the installation
and also tests other cloud-native applications like Helm and
Prometheus on the OpenStack-hosted Kubernetes test cluster.
-
Cinder
now offers one integration point for over 80 different storage options
through a single Cinder API with a choice of Flex or Container Storage
Interface (CSI) drivers.
-
The community has documented
how to Integrate Keystone
authentication and authorization with Kubernetes role-based access
control (RBAC). This approach allows Kubernetes to use OpenStack
Keystone as an identity service.
Containers in the Spotlight at OpenStack Summit This Week
More
than 70 sessions on container infrastructure are being presented at
the OpenStack Summit this week. Session videos from organizations
including Google, Heptio, Intel, OpenLab, Vexxhost, and Yahoo! Japan
will be available at openstack.org/videos.
Learn more and join the community
Save the Date: OpenStack
Summit Berlin, November 13-15, 2018
About the OpenStack® Foundation
The OpenStack
Foundation (OSF) supports the development and adoption of open
infrastructure globally, across a community of 90,000 individuals in 187
countries by hosting open source projects and communities of practice,
including datacenter cloud, edge computing, NFV, CI/CD and container
infrastructure.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521006117/en/