OpenStack Foundation : Publishes White Paper on Containers Integration, Highlights Cross-Community Accomplishments

05/22/2018 | 01:06am CEST

AT&T, CERN, SK Telecom, and Superfluidity use cases illustrate the power of OpenStack and Kubernetes integrations; recent cross-community development milestones include continuous test-reporting dashboards

OpenStack Summit — Like R2-D2 and C-3PO, some duos seem destined to work together to make the universe a better place. Add OpenStack and Kubernetes to that list: a new white paper issued today documents the power of using these two open source software projects in tandem.

The white paper was developed by SIG-Kubernetes, an OpenStack special interest group focused on cross-community efforts with Kubernetes. Today at the OpenStack Summit, the group highlighted recent OpenStack-Kubernetes integration milestones.

White Paper: “Leveraging Containers and OpenStack: A Comprehensive Review”

The white paper published today highlights scenarios for combining OpenStack and Kubernetes and provides an overview of the open source projects, both OpenStack and otherwise, that help deliver container applications. The white paper also explores how these members of the OpenStack community are using containers in production to solve challenges and unlock new capabilities:

  • AT&T, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world.
  • CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, where physicists and engineers probe the fundamental structure of the universe.
  • SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest telecommunications operator.
  • Superfluidity, a European Research project (Horizon 2020) trying to build the basic infrastructure blocks for 5G networks by leveraging and extending well known open source projects.

***Download the white paper here.***

Collaborators on the white paper include representatives from AT&T, Betacloud Solutions, Catalyst IT, CERN, Huawei, Linux Academy, the OpenStack Foundation, Red Hat, SK Telecom and Vexxhost.

Progress on OpenStack-Kubernetes Integration Efforts

  • The OpenStack Cloud Provider, an external cloud controller manager for running Kubernetes in an OpenStack cluster, has a permanent new home. Cloud Provider OpenStack gives Kubernetes direct access to OpenStack resources such as Nova compute instance information, Cinder block storage, and Neutron and Octavia load balancing.
  • The latest release of the CNCF dashboard features OpenStack as one of the target public clouds. This CI system runs nightly test jobs against CNCF projects. It uses a cross-cloud deployment tool to build a multi-node, highly available Kubernetes cluster. It runs Kubernetes end-to-end tests against the installation and also tests other cloud-native applications like Helm and Prometheus on the OpenStack-hosted Kubernetes test cluster.
  • Cinder now offers one integration point for over 80 different storage options through a single Cinder API with a choice of Flex or Container Storage Interface (CSI) drivers.
  • The community has documented how to Integrate Keystone authentication and authorization with Kubernetes role-based access control (RBAC). This approach allows Kubernetes to use OpenStack Keystone as an identity service.

Containers in the Spotlight at OpenStack Summit This Week

More than 70 sessions on container infrastructure are being presented at the OpenStack Summit this week. Session videos from organizations including Google, Heptio, Intel, OpenLab, Vexxhost, and Yahoo! Japan will be available at openstack.org/videos.

Learn more and join the community

Save the Date: OpenStack Summit Berlin, November 13-15, 2018

About the OpenStack® Foundation

The OpenStack Foundation (OSF) supports the development and adoption of open infrastructure globally, across a community of 90,000 individuals in 187 countries by hosting open source projects and communities of practice, including datacenter cloud, edge computing, NFV, CI/CD and container infrastructure.


© Business Wire 2018
