Opportunity Outlook on the Medical Carts and Workstations Market 2018-2023: A Huge Untapped Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical
Carts And Workstations Market By Product (Mobile Computer, Medical &
Medication Carts, Wall Mount Workstation & Medical Storage Columns &
Accessories) & End User (Hospital, Nursing Home/LTC, Physician
Office/Clinic) - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global medical carts and workstations market is expected to reach USD
6,223.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period
of 2018 to 2023.
Rising need to curtail healthcare costs, growing use of IT in
healthcare, technological advancements and innovation, and growing focus
on patient safety & staffing issues are majorly driving the global
medical carts and workstations market. However, factors such as high
cost of carts or workstations and shortage of skilled professionals
hinders the growth of this market.
The report identifies North America to be the largest market followed by
Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The geographical analysis
section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of
the industry in the respective countries.
The report further gives an extensive outlook on various healthcare
industry/facilities served by the medical carts and workstations. These
industries include hospitals, nursing homes and long term care centres,
physician offices/clinics, and others. These end-user segments further
briefly talks about the trends impacting the growth of these markets and
the benefits involved with the use of medical carts and workstations in
these verticals to improve overall efficiency and comfortability of
medical professionals.
The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive
assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market
participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2015-2018).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs
Technological Advancements and Innovations
Growing Use of Information Technology (IT) in Healthcare Industry
Growing Focus on Patient Safety and Staffing Issues
Restraints
High End Cost of Carts/Workstations
Lack of Skilled Professionals
Opportunities
Huge Untapped Market
Adoption of Changing Ergonomics and Advanced Designs for
Carts/Workstations
Challenges
Maneuvering High Weight Workstations
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product Type
6. Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End-User
7. Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
Midmark Corporation
Harloff Company Inc.
Capsa Healthcare
The Bergmann Group
Altus Inc.
Enovate Medical LLC
Medion Healthcare
Onyx Healthcare Inc.
AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
Howard Industries Inc.
Lakeside Manufacturing Inc.
CompuCaddy
GlobalMedia Group LLC.
Jaco Inc.
AFC Industries Inc.
Bytec Group Limited
Parity Medical Ltd
Solaire Medical
Blue Bell Bio-Medical Inc. (Part of KMC Holding LLC)
Melrose Industries Plc
Miller Herman Inc
Omnicell Inc.
Intermetro Industries Corporation
Modernsolid Industrial Co. Ltd.
Medline Industries Inc.
