Opportunity Outlook on the Medical Carts and Workstations Market 2018-2023: A Huge Untapped Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 05:14pm CEST

The "Medical Carts And Workstations Market By Product (Mobile Computer, Medical & Medication Carts, Wall Mount Workstation & Medical Storage Columns & Accessories) & End User (Hospital, Nursing Home/LTC, Physician Office/Clinic) - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global medical carts and workstations market is expected to reach USD 6,223.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Rising need to curtail healthcare costs, growing use of IT in healthcare, technological advancements and innovation, and growing focus on patient safety & staffing issues are majorly driving the global medical carts and workstations market. However, factors such as high cost of carts or workstations and shortage of skilled professionals hinders the growth of this market.

The report identifies North America to be the largest market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.

The report further gives an extensive outlook on various healthcare industry/facilities served by the medical carts and workstations. These industries include hospitals, nursing homes and long term care centres, physician offices/clinics, and others. These end-user segments further briefly talks about the trends impacting the growth of these markets and the benefits involved with the use of medical carts and workstations in these verticals to improve overall efficiency and comfortability of medical professionals.

The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2015-2018).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs
  • Technological Advancements and Innovations
  • Growing Use of Information Technology (IT) in Healthcare Industry
  • Growing Focus on Patient Safety and Staffing Issues

Restraints

  • High End Cost of Carts/Workstations
  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

  • Huge Untapped Market
  • Adoption of Changing Ergonomics and Advanced Designs for Carts/Workstations

Challenges

  • Maneuvering High Weight Workstations

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product Type

6. Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End-User

7. Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

  • Midmark Corporation
  • Harloff Company Inc.
  • Capsa Healthcare
  • The Bergmann Group
  • Altus Inc.
  • Enovate Medical LLC
  • Medion Healthcare
  • Onyx Healthcare Inc.
  • AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
  • Howard Industries Inc.
  • Lakeside Manufacturing Inc.
  • CompuCaddy
  • GlobalMedia Group LLC.
  • Jaco Inc.
  • AFC Industries Inc.
  • Bytec Group Limited
  • Parity Medical Ltd
  • Solaire Medical
  • Blue Bell Bio-Medical Inc. (Part of KMC Holding LLC)
  • Melrose Industries Plc
  • Miller Herman Inc
  • Omnicell Inc.
  • Intermetro Industries Corporation
  • Modernsolid Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Medline Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h2mk2h/opportunity?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
