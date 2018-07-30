OpsRamp Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the IT-operations-as-service platform, announced its inclusion in the 2018 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring (ITIM)(1). The Market Guide observes that “I&O leaders must adopt more holistic IT infrastructure monitoring tools to gain visibility into their IT landscape...ITIM tools are helping organizations simplify and unify monitoring across domains within a single tool, eliminating the problems of multi-tool integration.”



Gartner’s Market Guide presents key findings about the current and future state of IT infrastructure monitoring, and OpsRamp believes it substantiates some of the latest trends impacting IT operations teams, which include:

The interest in right-sized tools that offer ease of installation coupled with the deepest infrastructure monitoring capabilities. Avoid tools that require extensive implementation cycles, complex configurations or costly professional services.

that offer ease of installation coupled with the deepest infrastructure monitoring capabilities. Avoid tools that require extensive implementation cycles, complex configurations or costly professional services. Consolidation of ITIM tools for operational effectiveness. Reduce cost and complexity while improving productivity and efficiency by simplifying the monitoring tools stack .

. The critical need to handle alert storms with event correlation and root cause analysis. Drive context for alert floods with real-time topological views and service dependency maps.

with real-time topological views and service dependency maps. The rise of persona-driven dashboards with unique tailor-made insights for the audience (CXOs, business or technical users) accessing the data.

Hundreds of customers and managed service provider partners use OpsRamp’s award-winning platform as the foundation of their digital operations management. OpsRamp acts as the air-traffic controller for modern IT teams, by managing the health and performance of digital services, enabling faster remediation for IT outages, and delivering automation for greater efficiency. With OpsRamp, IT operations teams can control the chaos of hybrid, fragmented and shadow IT environments, while still offering the agility and reliability that business units expect from central IT groups.

OpsRamp’s Unified Service Intelligence solution, with its native capabilities for real-time discovery, hybrid monitoring, dynamic service maps, role-based dashboards, AIOps inference engine and contextual alert notifications, provides the holistic visibility and control that enterprise IT teams need today. Unified Service Intelligence combines the best of modern infrastructure monitoring with intelligent event correlation for scalable IT operations, proactive incident management and faster collaboration across business and technology silos.

“The 2018 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring addresses many of the market trends that we’ve been building the OpsRamp platform for,” says Mahesh Ramachandran, OpsRamp’s Vice President of Product Management. “Enterprises are struggling to manage their digital services across legacy and modern architectures. Our digital operations command center, with powerful on-prem and cloud-native monitoring capabilities, is exactly what IT teams need in a hybrid world.”

(1) Gartner, Inc. "Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools" by Pankaj Prasad, July 09, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp provides a unified view of your business and IT services so enterprise IT operations teams can get a complete picture of all assets and resources, find and fix problems sooner, and automate routine tasks for maximum efficiency and agility. Now, with the OpsRamp Digital Operations Command Center, IT organizations can control the chaos of point tools and operate as a service provider to the business. Learn more: www.OpsRamp.com.

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

[email protected]