Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optic Fibre Cable Market in India 2018 - Growth Drivers for OFC - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:29pm CEST

The "Optic Fibre Cable Market in India 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A continuous upsurge in data services has created significant demand for optic fibre cable (OFC) networks, both on the last mile and backhaul fronts.

As the telecom sector moves towards 5G technology, and the government works towards realisation of the Digital India, Smart Cities and BharatNet targets, the OFC industry is set to witness much higher demand.

OFC will be essential to support high bandwidth services such as video-on-demand, virtual reality, IoT and artificial intelligence.

Telecom operators have already increased capex guidance for strengthening their OFC networks.

Organisations such as Indian Railways and Defence, and utilities in the power, oil & gas and CGD spaces have also earmarked significant capex for enhancing their OFC networks.

Growing digitisation of cable TV networks will further add to OFC demand by multiple-system operators.

Companies Featured in the Report

  • Bharatnet
  • Indian Railways
  • Indian Defence

Key Topics Covered

  1. OFC Market Overview
  2. Market Size & Trends
  3. Growth Drivers for OFC
  4. Policy & Regulatory Scenario
  5. Demand Projections & Outlook
  6. Bharatnet: Strategies, Design & Implementation
  7. Telecom Operators
  8. Internet Service Providers
  9. Cable TV/DTH
  10. Utilities
  11. National Transmission/Transportation Networks
  12. Defence

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m7vb68/optic_fibre_cable?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:39pZAFGEN INC : Zafgen, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:38pSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:38pSTRAUSS : posts 14% rise in Q2 profit
AQ
09:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 7
DJ
09:38pLafayette General Medical Center Unveils Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots
BU
09:37pMEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES : reports results for its first quarter of fiscal 2019
PR
09:37pMEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES : reports results for its first quarter of fiscal 2019
AQ
09:37pVECTRUS INC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:36pStocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
RE
09:36pGlobal stocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks near six-month peak on China boost; S&P nears record, oil up
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
3BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5DENTSPLY SIRONA INC : DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.