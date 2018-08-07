Optic Fibre Cable Market in India 2018 - Growth Drivers for OFC - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Optic
A continuous upsurge in data services has created significant demand for
optic fibre cable (OFC) networks, both on the last mile and backhaul
fronts.
As the telecom sector moves towards 5G technology, and the government
works towards realisation of the Digital India, Smart Cities and
BharatNet targets, the OFC industry is set to witness much higher demand.
OFC will be essential to support high bandwidth services such as
video-on-demand, virtual reality, IoT and artificial intelligence.
Telecom operators have already increased capex guidance for
strengthening their OFC networks.
Organisations such as Indian Railways and Defence, and utilities in the
power, oil & gas and CGD spaces have also earmarked significant capex
for enhancing their OFC networks.
Growing digitisation of cable TV networks will further add to OFC demand
by multiple-system operators.
Companies Featured in the Report
-
Bharatnet
-
Indian Railways
-
Indian Defence
Key Topics Covered
-
OFC Market Overview
-
Market Size & Trends
-
Growth Drivers for OFC
-
Policy & Regulatory Scenario
-
Demand Projections & Outlook
-
Bharatnet: Strategies, Design & Implementation
-
Telecom Operators
-
Internet Service Providers
-
Cable TV/DTH
-
Utilities
-
National Transmission/Transportation Networks
-
Defence
