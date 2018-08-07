Optic Fibre Cable Market in India 2018 - Growth Drivers for OFC - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Optic Fibre Cable Market in India 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A continuous upsurge in data services has created significant demand for optic fibre cable (OFC) networks, both on the last mile and backhaul fronts.

As the telecom sector moves towards 5G technology, and the government works towards realisation of the Digital India, Smart Cities and BharatNet targets, the OFC industry is set to witness much higher demand.

OFC will be essential to support high bandwidth services such as video-on-demand, virtual reality, IoT and artificial intelligence.

Telecom operators have already increased capex guidance for strengthening their OFC networks.

Organisations such as Indian Railways and Defence, and utilities in the power, oil & gas and CGD spaces have also earmarked significant capex for enhancing their OFC networks.

Growing digitisation of cable TV networks will further add to OFC demand by multiple-system operators.

Companies Featured in the Report

Bharatnet

Indian Railways

Indian Defence

Key Topics Covered

OFC Market Overview Market Size & Trends Growth Drivers for OFC Policy & Regulatory Scenario Demand Projections & Outlook Bharatnet: Strategies, Design & Implementation Telecom Operators Internet Service Providers Cable TV/DTH Utilities National Transmission/Transportation Networks Defence

