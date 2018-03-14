OptraSCAN : Launches Third Generation On-Demand Digital Pathology® System at USCAP 2018

Reduced scan times and competitive prices with digital microscopes now make Digital Pathology more appealing to mainstream marketplace

OptraSCAN today announced its third generation On-Demand Digital Pathology® system for researchers and clinicians. The third generation OptraSCAN® brightfield scanner is now able to acquire a whole slide image from a FFPE glass slide in under 60 seconds timeframe at the cost of a traditional digital microscope.

Keeping true to its mission statement, OptraSCAN has been working to make digital pathology affordable and accessible to all pathologists worldwide. The third generation system, with faster scan times, will provide technicians and physicians access to images quickly and help keep their workflow moving at a steady pace. This next generation system is being unveiled at $20,000 USD price and includes On-Demand Digital Pathology solutions IMAGEPath® image management and TELEPath™ telepathology (amongst others).

“Our goal at OptraSCAN has always been to build a solution for the global pathology community that removes the bottleneck of price,” said Founder and CEO Abhi Gholap. “With a system that offers very competitive scan times and an affordable price tag, we look forward to helping pathologists utilize downstream telepathology, image analysis and computational pathology solutions that will ultimately enable better patient care.”

Early this year OptraSCAN announced its mass validation and approval from the Government of India for use of its digital pathology system in research and medical settings. Going forward, OptraSCAN is in the process of applying for a CE Mark for medical device clearance in the EU.

About OptraSCAN

OptraSCAN® (www.optrascan.com) RUO is the first On-Demand Digital Pathology® System to serve as the perfect tool for transition from conventional microscopy to Digital Pathology for the effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, sharing, consulting, analysis and management of digital slides and associated metadata.

The OptraSCAN On-Demand Digital Pathology® system includes a small-footprint, low and high throughput WSI scanner OptraSCAN®(for brightfield, fluorescence and frozen sections/live view mode), an integrated image viewer and image management system ImagePath®and telepathology TELEPath™, CLOUDPath® cloud-based LIMS, image analysis OptraASSAYS™ and CARDS™ (computer aided region detection system), and includes up to 10 TB of complimentary cloud storage. Focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable Digital Pathology solutions, OptraSCAN provides a complete whole slide image solution system via an On-Demand pay-per-use model or outright purchase. Follow OptraSCAN on Linkedin and Twitter.

