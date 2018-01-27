Opus Energy : supplied 90% renewable electricity to its customers at no extra cost

Since Opus Energy was founded in 2002, we've been embracing renewable energy sources as one of the best ways to power British businesses.

Because of this philosophy, we source renewably-generated electricity from more than 2,300 generators across the UK, including biomass, wind power, solar and hydroelectric generators.

From Orkney to Canterbury, we buy excess energy from our partner generators and supply it to our customers. We also source renewable energy from several generators across Europe and from the predominantly biomass-powered Drax Group.

The best bit is that our commitment to renewable energy doesn't cost our customers any extra. Low emission, environmentally-friendly electricity doesn't have to equate to higher bills, and as part of the Drax Group we're committed to helping to change the way energy is generated, supplied and used for a better future.

It's the reason that we're the supplier of choice for more than 315,000 business sites across the UK, and it's also why we're the supplier of choice for household names like White Stuff and Savills.

Last year, almost every one of our customers was powered by responsibly-generated electricity.

Of all electricity supplied to our customers from April 2016-March 2017, 90% came from renewable sources. A further 7% came from low-carbon sources like natural gas (6%) and nuclear power (1%), while coal accounted for only 2%.

Sources of electricity received by Opus Energy small business customers

Renewable: 82%

Natural Gas: 10%

Coal: 4%

Nuclear: 3%

Other: 1%

Sources of electricity received by Opus Energy large business customers

Renewable: 98%

Natural Gas: 0.9%

Coal: 0.5%

Nuclear:0.4%

Other: 0.2%

Thanks to the generators we work with - whether they own a single wind turbine or solar arrays across the country - we are able to reduce our environmental impact and that of our customers. If you're interested in learning more about the generators we work with, have a look at our UK map of renewable generation here.

Opus Energy is the leading independent energy supplier for businesses in the UK, with more than 315,000 customers and 90% of small business customers staying with us after their contract ends. If you'd like to hear more, you can get a quote by visiting our website.

Find out more about where our energy comes from by visiting our website.