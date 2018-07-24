Log in
Orascom Construction : Announces the Inauguration of the Two 4,800 MW Mega Combined Cycle Power Plants in Egypt

07/24/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

Orascom Construction Announces the Inauguration of the Two 4,800 MW Mega Combined Cycle Power Plants in Egypt

Jul 24 2018

Orascom Construction Limited (NASDAQ Dubai: OC; EGX: ORAS) announces that New Capital and Burullus combined cycle power plants were inaugurated today by His Excellency the President of Egypt and the Minister of Electricity in the presence of government dignitaries and guests.

Orascom Construction, in a consortium with Siemens, completed two out of the three mega power plants in Egypt with a total power generation capacity of 9,600 MW.

The execution schedule for both projects was extremely challenging particularly at Burullus, which was the first project out of the three mega power plants to finish despite the latest start and the most difficult site conditions. Burullus' remote site required additional complex geotechnical engineering with significantly greater soil improvement and piling work than expected in addition to immense marine and water intake structures in the open sea.

Over the past three years, Orascom Construction has added 12,500 MW of capacity to Egypt's national grid, strengthening the Group's position as leading player in the power sector in the Middle East.

Disclaimer

Orascom Construction Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:37:12 UTC
