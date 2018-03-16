Oregon Kids to 'Kick Butts' on March 21

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Kids in Oregon will unite against tobacco use on March 21 as they join thousands of young people nationwide to mark Kick Butts Day. More than 1,000 events are planned across the United States for this annual day of youth activism, sponsored by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. (See below for a list of local events.)

On Kick Butts Day, kids encourage their peers to be tobacco-free, reject tobacco companies' devious marketing and urge elected officials to help make the next generation tobacco-free.

This year, Kick Butts Day is focusing attention on the progress the U.S. has made in reducing youth smoking and the actions needed to create the first tobacco-free generation. Since 2000, the national smoking rate among high school students has fallen by 71 percent (from 28 percent in 2000 to 8 percent in 2016). However, the fight against tobacco is far from over:

Tobacco use is still the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the U.S., killing over 480,000 people and costing about $170 billion in health care expenses each year.

in health care expenses each year. Tobacco companies spend $8.9 billion a year – $1 million every hour – to market tobacco products in the U.S., often in ways that appeal to kids.

a year – every hour – to market tobacco products in the U.S., often in ways that appeal to kids. Electronic cigarettes have become the most popular tobacco product used by kids – nationwide, 11.3 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes compared to 8 percent who smoke cigarettes. The latest trend with teens is JUUL, an e-cigarette that looks like a computer flash drive and comes in flavors like mango and fruit medley.

In Oregon, tobacco use claims 5,500 lives and costs $1.54 billion in health care bills each year. Currently, 7.7 percent of Oregon's high school students smoke.

On Kick Butts Day, kids and health advocates are calling on elected officials to implement proven strategies that make up a "roadmap to a tobacco-free generation." These strategies include tobacco tax increases, comprehensive smoke-free laws, raising the tobacco sale age to 21, well-funded tobacco prevention programs and banning the sale of flavored tobacco products.

"On Kick Butts Day, kids are celebrating the progress we've made to reduce tobacco use and building momentum to get us across the finish line," said Matthew L. Myers, President of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. "Elected leaders in every state can help create the first tobacco-free generation by supporting proven strategies to prevent youth tobacco use."

On Kick Butts Day, kids join in creative events ranging from classroom activities to educate their peers about the harmful ingredients in cigarettes to rallies at state capitols.

In Oregon, activities include:

Burns Paiute Tribe students in Burns will participate in an anti-tobacco rally in front of the high school to educate the public about the dangers of tobacco use. Time: 12 PM. Location: 100 Pasigo Street, Burns. Contact: Lanette Humphrey (541) 573-8002.

Students at Bridges High School in Madras will write a message about the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure using cups in a fence. They will also host poster board contests and encourage students to sign a pledge wall to stand up against tobacco and create momentum for tobacco-free campus policies in their county. Time: 3:30 PM. Location: 715 S.W. 4th Street Suite C, Madras. Contact: Emily Wegener (541) 475-4456.

Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) of Crook County High School in Prineville will set up a booth during lunch providing information about the chemicals and cancer-causing toxins in cigarettes. Common household items will be used as visuals to demonstrate the unexpected chemicals found in tobacco products. Location: 1100 S.E. Lynn Boulevard, Prineville. Contact: Mitchel Bennett (541) 447-3260 ext. 123.

All events will take place March 21 unless otherwise indicated. For a full list of Kick Butts Day activities in Oregon, visit www.kickbuttsday.org/map. Additional information about tobacco, including state-by-state statistics, can be found at www.tobaccofreekids.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oregon-kids-to-kick-butts-on-march-21-300615099.html

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids