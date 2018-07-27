Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oregon Zoo : keepers care for orangutans in Borneo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 01:17am CEST

As forests are cleared for palm oil production and logging, orangutans become easy targets for poachers.

'Often times the mothers are shot. And so that why's the Bornean Orangutan Survival Foundation gets the babies in,' said primate keeper Colleen Reed, who recently traveled to Borneo with Oregon Zoo colleague Cydney Sines. 'You don't ever get a baby unless the mother's been killed.'

The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation rescues displaced, injured and orphaned orangutans. Most are rehabilitated and released back to the wild but some of them, usually for medical reasons, can't be released. Those animals still need care.

At the Oregon Zoo, keepers work closely with orangutans to earn their trust. Through training, the orangutans learn to participate in their own health care. These same techniques can be used by care staff in Borneo.

'Our main goal was to train orangutans that are non-releasable,' said Reed. 'All of the orangutans we worked with and most of the people had not had any prior training experience. Our idea was to go in and train a few animals specifically and then transfer those onto the keeper staff and the vet staff there.'

'We did injection training, which was incredibly helpful for them,' said Reed. 'It's a lot less stressful, you can use less medication and it is just better for everybody all around. In the end they went from not being able to do something to seeing an animal completely transform in just a couple training sessions, to cooperate in whatever they needed to do, which makes their job a lot faster and a lot more fun.'

'The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation essentially tries to release as many orangutans back to the wild as they can,' Reed said. 'It's a really long drive to get them to real protected forest. I got to actually release the last one going out which was very cool.'

'It's just incredibly surreal and heartwarming to be kind of in this world from afar and to work with the animals here, to see us actually have an impact in Borneo,' said Reed. 'Not only with the training we did but to be able to release them back to the wild. There's not much more that I could've asked for.'

Disclaimer

Oregon Zoo published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 23:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aSUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL : Seal of approval for Nambour road
PU
02:15aTrump Administration Tries to Ease Republican Worries About Trade Fights
DJ
02:02aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : proposes improved cost-benefit analysis for network investment
PU
01:32aBUREAU OF RECLAMATION : Reclamation signs environmental documents on City of Hayward Recycled Water project
PU
01:17aOREGON ZOO : keepers care for orangutans in Borneo
PU
01:12aUCLA UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES : Researchers discover chemical reaction that uses a surprising molecule
PU
01:04aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : U.S. regulator stands by decision to block Winklevoss bitcoin ETF
RE
01:00aGame publisher EA's revenue forecast misses estimates
RE
12:57aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - July 27
PU
12:31aIntel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
3Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Amgen profit beats Street view, will not raise prices again in 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.