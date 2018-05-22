Log in
Orion Minerals : Form 603 - Notice of change in substantial holder IGO

05/22/2018 | 05:28am EDT

603

page 1/2

15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/SchemeOrion Minerals LtdACN/ARSN

098 939 274

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Independence Group NL (ACN 092 786 304) (Independence) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A See Annexure A

The holder became a substantial holder on

21 May 2018

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary shares

154,166,666

154,166,666

11.09%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Independence

Registered holder

154,166,666 ordinary shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

Independence

Independence

Independence

154,166,666 ordinary shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Independence

21 May 2018

$5,000,000

Nil

100,000,000 ordinary shares

603 page 2/2 15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

7. Addresses

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

The companies listed in Annexure A

Each company listed in Annexure A is an associate of Independence pursuant to section 12 of the Corporations Act as it is controlled by Independence

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Signature

Name

Address

Independence and each company listed in Annexure A

PO BOX 496, SOUTH PERTH WA 6951

print name JOANNE MCDONALD

capacityCOMPANY SECRETARY

sign here

date

21/05/2018

ANNEXURE A

This Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 603 - Notice of initial substantial holder signed by me and dated 21 May 2018

Joanne McDonald

Company Secretary

Independence Group NL (ACN 092 786 304)

Related bodies corporate of Independence Group NL (ACN 092 786 304):

Independence Long Pty Ltd (ACN 098 270 789)

Independence Jaguar Pty Ltd (ACN 060 620 751)

Flinders Prospecting Pty Ltd (ACN 146 899 863)

Independence Newsearch Pty Ltd (ACN 142 192 701)

Independence Nova Holdings Pty Ltd (ACN 009 150 083)

Independence Nova Pty Ltd (ACN 146 091 527)

Independence Europe Pty Ltd (ACN 167 644 519)

Independence Stockman Parent Pty Ltd (ACN 124 695 549)

Independence Stockman Project Pty Ltd (ACN 124 695 567)

Independence Jaguar Project Parent Pty Ltd (ACN 145 736 278)

Independence Jaguar Project Pty Ltd (ACN 145 739 251)

Independence Windward Pty Ltd (ACN 158 432 270) Independence Group Europe AB (entity registered in Sweden)

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:27:02 UTC
