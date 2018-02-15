Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP : Ranks #1 in Europe, #5 Globally for Venture Capital, According to Pitchbook

Deutsch: Orrick das 8. Quartal in Folge führende Venture Capital Kanzlei in Europa (PitchBook)

For the second year in a row, Orrick ranked as the most active venture capital law firm in Europe in Pitchbook's 2017 global league tables. The ranking - based on publicly disclosed VC financings - reports that the firm completed more than twice as many transactions as the runner up firm. The firm also ranked #5 for VC financings globally, as well as #5 for European private equity deals, #6 for European M&A deals and #10 for M&A deals globally.

In 2017, Orrick counseled more than 1,800 technology companies and 100 VC firms in more than 650 VC financings across 30 countries valued at over $12.4 billion.

Highlights of our VC transactions in 2017 include advising:

SoFi on its $500 million Series G financing led by Silver Lake;

JD.com and Vitruvian Partners in Farfetch's $397 million Series G financing;

Auris on its $280 million Series D financing led by Coatue Management, Mithril, Lux Capital and Highland Capital Partners;

23andMe on its $250 million Series F financing;

Pinterest on its $150 million Series H financing;

Graphcore in its $30 million Series B financing led by Atomico and its subsequent $50 million Series C led by Sequoia;

Atomico in its investments in Lilium, Hinge Health, Bossa Studios, Farm Drop, Habito and OnTruck;

Betterment in its $70 million financing round;

Deutsche Börse Group in its strategic partnership with Trumid;

Clutter on its $64 million Series C financing; and

Stripe and Goodwater in the $96 million Series D investment in Monzo.

Highlights of our M&A and PE transactions in 2017 include advising:

Zodiac Aerospace's board on a proposed $8 billion acquisition by Safran;

CVC Capital on its purchase of the Żabka Polska chain valued in excess of $1 billion, the largest ever leveraged buyout in Poland;

Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques on its €1 billion sale to Ardian;

Värde Partners on its $537 million acquisition of Gruppo Boscolo;

Yelp on its sale of Eat24 to Grubhub for $287.5 million;

Aaron Hotels and Hostels on the sale of a 2000-bed hostel complex in Venice to A&O Hotels and Hostels; and

EQT on the sale of its shares in BackWerk Group to Valora Group.

Orrick recently supported the 'State of European Tech ' report, published by Atomico, a leading venture capital firm, and Slush, alongside Silicon Valley Bank. The firm has published several additional thought leadership pieces in this space, including the 'Startup M&A Report 2017,' in collaboration with Mind the Bridge and Crunchbase, that highlights the tremendous growth of the European market, and 'Go West,' a guide for German tech companies navigating the U.S. markets.