Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive

03/14/2018 | 04:01pm CET

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oski Technology, Inc., the established and trusted leader in Formal Verification Methodology expertise, today announced Oski Formal Verification talks at several upcoming events, including Oski’s renowned Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys’s SNUG and Cadence’s CDNLive. 

Presentations and discussions by ArterisIP, Cavium, Cisco Systems and a cryptography specialist will address critical verification issues plaguing today’s design and verification teams. Topics include the verification of cache-coherent protocols, ISO 26262 compliance, software-configurable silicon and networking systems, as well as a keynote on the role Formal analysis played in the discovery of the Meltdown and Spectre security flaws.

“Our customers are seeing the value of applying Formal Verification Methodologies to a broader range of issues,” comments Vigyan Singhal, president and CEO of Oski Technology. “These Formal Verification talks advance the understanding and application of Formal techniques for the benefit of the design and verification community.”

Oski Decoding Formal Club Meeting

The Oski Decoding Formal Club meeting, sponsored by Cadence Design Systems, will be held at the Conference Center in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The keynote address titled, “Meltdown and Spectre,” will be delivered by security and cryptography expert Dr. Mike Hamburg, who will discuss how Formal analysis contributed to his discovery of the Meltdown and Spectre security flaws.

Anatoli Sokhatski, verification technology lead at Cisco, will present, “From Formal Verification Training to Methodology Development for Networking Designs,” illustrating Cisco’s experience upskilling and defining a Formal Verification methodology that works for the complexity of networking chips.

The final presentation, “Understanding ISO26262, Formally …,” will be given by Kurt Shuler, vice president of marketing at ArterisIP and member of the U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for ISO 26262. Shuler will describe the 3Ps (people, process, and product) undergirding the philosophy behind the standard and how the use of Formal methods affects and is affected by all three P’s.

Registration for the Decoding Formal Club can be found at http://bit.ly/2p8G4OK

Synopsys User Group (SNUG) and Cadence CDNLive –– Silicon Valley Events

Saurabh Shrivastava, senior manager Hardware Engineering at Cavium, will deliver a session on “Formal Verification of Software Configurable Silicon for Software Defined Networks (SDN)” at Synopsys User Group (SNUG) Silicon Valley Thursday, March 22.  Shrivastava will outline how a Formal Verification methodology was used to address the challenge of dealing with the high number of combination settings that are impractical for other verification methods.

CDNLive Silicon Valley will provide a forum for Abhinav Nippuleti, principal hardware verification engineer from ArterisIP and Kamal Sekhon, Formal Verification engineer at Oski, to discuss “Architectural Formal Verification of Cache Coherent Protocols” Wednesday, April 11.  They will explore how ArterisIP deployed architectural Formal Verification with design architects early in the design process, before any RTL code is developed, and the benefits that resulted.

For more information about Oski’s ability to solve critical verification challenges, go to: www.oskitechnology.com

About Oski Technology

Oski Technology established itself as the unsurpassed trusted global leader in the domain of Formal Verification methodology and expertise. Founded in 2005, Oski serves six out of the top seven semiconductor design companies. Leaders in consumer electronics, communications, computing, image processing, data storage, research, defense, education, automotive, and medical turn to Oski to accelerate their verification process and produce higher quality designs than simulation alone allows. Oski has assembled the world’s largest dedicated team of experts that draws on hundreds of man-years of collective experience to provide Oski-certified verification sign-off. Oski reset the benchmark for formal verification with innovations such as its Formal Sign-off™ methodology, End-To-End Formal™ checkers and Oski Abstraction Models™. Oski's publications, training sessions and events, such as the Decoding Formal Club, are recognized industry-wide as valuable resources of formal applications knowledge.

Engage with Oski at:
Website: www.oskitechnology.com 
Twitter: @oskiTech
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1440576/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oskitechnology

For more information, contact:
   Rob van Blommestein                                                            Nanette Collins
   Vice President of Marketing at Oski Technology                    Public Relations for Oski Technology
   (408) 201-3018                                                                       (617) 437-1822
   [email protected]                                           [email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
