Osram :’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA
Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for
new environments
Digital
Lumens, an Osram
company and market leader in intelligent LED lighting and sensor-based
smart building applications, today expanded its SiteWorx
building intelligence platform with the introduction of two new
products: Sense, an environmental sensing application, and the DLA Micro
(DLA-M), a small lighting control that also enables instant SiteWorx
compatibility. Both products will be unveiled at Light
+ Building in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18-23, 2018.
Designed for cold and ambient manufacturing, food production and
warehousing facilities, Sense utilizes small, off-light sensors and
SiteWorx compatibility to provide temperature and relative humidity
tracking, alerts and reporting that allow customers to streamline
environmental monitoring, safeguard product quality, ensure critical
code compliance and improve operational efficiency.
“Sense was developed based on feedback from our broad industrial
customer base,” said Dr. Wolfram Unold, CEO at Digital Lumens.
“Continuous, consistent and documented assessments of manufacturing,
production and safety processes is critical to their operational
success, and Digital Lumens’ SiteWorx platform is the ideal means
through which to identify enterprise-wide opportunities for improved
quality control, process efficiencies and cost savings.”
The sensors are fully wireless and simple to deploy, with connectivity
monitoring and a battery life of up to five years. Once installed, Sense
immediately expands the energy and lighting control benefits of its
intelligent LEDs and SiteWorx smart building platform to environmental
monitoring. Like other SiteWorx solutions, Sense is designed for
desktop, tablet and mobile devices.
Digital Light Agents (DLAs) are multi-strategy lighting controls that
make any luminaire, from any manufacturer, intelligent. With the
micro-sized DLA-M, Digital Lumens makes it easier for offices and other
environments that require lower mounting heights to implement advanced
lighting controls and SiteWorx compatibility. As a result, industrial
and commercial users gain unprecedented control and insight across their
facility, site or enterprise, and simultaneously create a smart building
network that easily can be upgraded and expanded with Sense, as well as
future, sensor-based applications.
“The DLA-M is our smallest Digital Light Agent yet,” said Colin
Piepgras, Vice President of Engineering at Digital Lumens. “This allows
for tremendous placement versatility, and offers customers an easy way
to introduce building intelligence to any LED-equipped environment.”
Digital Lumens will unveil Sense and the DLA-M at Light + Building 2018,
the world’s leading trade fair for lighting and building services
technology. It will demonstrate SiteWorx and its lighting and
sensor-based smart building solutions as part of the OSRAM booth,
located in Hall 2.0, stand B50. Light + Building takes place March
18-23, 2018, in Frankfurt, Germany.
ABOUT DIGITAL LUMENS
As an OSRAM company, Digital Lumens is
driving the smart building revolution by providing superior software,
products, and system integration. Its cloud-based intelligence platform,
SiteWorx, brings the tangible benefits of the Internet of Things (IoT)
to commercial and industrial environments worldwide, and leverages the
power of connected lighting and IoT sensors to deliver business
intelligence from a unique vantage point—overhead. Its technology has
been deployed across more than 500 million square feet of space in 45
countries. For more information, please visit www.digitallumens.com.
ABOUT OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global
high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years.
Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are
used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to
autonomous driving and from smart phones to smart and connected lighting
solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities
of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities.
OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see
better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has
approximately 26,400 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2017
(September 30) and generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion. The
company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN:
DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information
can be found at www.osram.com.
ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA
OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM
Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South
America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in
innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells
products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The
portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor
technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected
lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM
Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington,
Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us
or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH.
ENCELIUM is a
registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc.
All other trademarks
are those of their respective owners.
