Osram :’s Digital Lumens Expands Smart Building Platform with New Smart Sensor, New Lighting Controls

SiteWorx™ Sense tracks and reports on environmental conditions; DLA Micro delivers advanced lighting control and SiteWorx compatibility for new environments

Digital Lumens, an Osram company and market leader in intelligent LED lighting and sensor-based smart building applications, today expanded its SiteWorx building intelligence platform with the introduction of two new products: Sense, an environmental sensing application, and the DLA Micro (DLA-M), a small lighting control that also enables instant SiteWorx compatibility. Both products will be unveiled at Light + Building in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18-23, 2018.

Designed for cold and ambient manufacturing, food production and warehousing facilities, Sense utilizes small, off-light sensors and SiteWorx compatibility to provide temperature and relative humidity tracking, alerts and reporting that allow customers to streamline environmental monitoring, safeguard product quality, ensure critical code compliance and improve operational efficiency.

“Sense was developed based on feedback from our broad industrial customer base,” said Dr. Wolfram Unold, CEO at Digital Lumens. “Continuous, consistent and documented assessments of manufacturing, production and safety processes is critical to their operational success, and Digital Lumens’ SiteWorx platform is the ideal means through which to identify enterprise-wide opportunities for improved quality control, process efficiencies and cost savings.”

The sensors are fully wireless and simple to deploy, with connectivity monitoring and a battery life of up to five years. Once installed, Sense immediately expands the energy and lighting control benefits of its intelligent LEDs and SiteWorx smart building platform to environmental monitoring. Like other SiteWorx solutions, Sense is designed for desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

Digital Light Agents (DLAs) are multi-strategy lighting controls that make any luminaire, from any manufacturer, intelligent. With the micro-sized DLA-M, Digital Lumens makes it easier for offices and other environments that require lower mounting heights to implement advanced lighting controls and SiteWorx compatibility. As a result, industrial and commercial users gain unprecedented control and insight across their facility, site or enterprise, and simultaneously create a smart building network that easily can be upgraded and expanded with Sense, as well as future, sensor-based applications.

“The DLA-M is our smallest Digital Light Agent yet,” said Colin Piepgras, Vice President of Engineering at Digital Lumens. “This allows for tremendous placement versatility, and offers customers an easy way to introduce building intelligence to any LED-equipped environment.”

Digital Lumens will unveil Sense and the DLA-M at Light + Building 2018, the world’s leading trade fair for lighting and building services technology. It will demonstrate SiteWorx and its lighting and sensor-based smart building solutions as part of the OSRAM booth, located in Hall 2.0, stand B50. Light + Building takes place March 18-23, 2018, in Frankfurt, Germany.

ABOUT DIGITAL LUMENS

As an OSRAM company, Digital Lumens is driving the smart building revolution by providing superior software, products, and system integration. Its cloud-based intelligence platform, SiteWorx, brings the tangible benefits of the Internet of Things (IoT) to commercial and industrial environments worldwide, and leverages the power of connected lighting and IoT sensors to deliver business intelligence from a unique vantage point—overhead. Its technology has been deployed across more than 500 million square feet of space in 45 countries. For more information, please visit www.digitallumens.com.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smart phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 26,400 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2017 (September 30) and generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA

OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH.

ENCELIUM is a registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc.

All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

