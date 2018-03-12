OurCrowd : Expands Global Operations, Opens Office in London

Appoints New Director of Investor Relations in the UK

OurCrowd, a global leader in equity crowdfunding, today announced the opening of a new office located in Mayfair, London, the 10th dedicated location worldwide. The new office will support OurCrowd’s growing community of British investors interested in funding early stage high-growth companies.

With a current reach of 25,000 global investors across it’s platform, OurCrowd expects to add hundreds of new UK investors through exclusive events, increasing UK deal flow, close collaboration with leading venture capital funds, and helping Israeli startups penetrate the UK market.

“The UK is Israel’s second largest trading partner, and OurCrowd has already proven to be a true bridge between these two countries,” said Hugo Bieber, Chief Executive, UK Israel Business. “UK Israel Business have helped our member OurCrowd navigate the UK market, and we are proud to see these efforts culminate in their investment in a UK office, creating new British jobs.”

OurCrowd’s new UK operations will be head by former Goldman Sachs banker Lina White, the newly appointed Director of investor relations, UK. Prior to joining OurCrowd, White was responsible for the sourcing, creating, marketing and providing ongoing investor relations for the alternative investments offered by the firm. White graduated from University College London with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

“I am delighted to be part of the next generation of venture capital investing and look forward to helping UK investors get access to the most innovative tech startups both in Israel and globally,” said Lina White, OurCrowd Dir. Of Investor Relations, UK. “OurCrowd has a truly unique and disruptive model, bringing together a wide range of investors, VCs, institutions, and entrepreneurs to make this exciting asset class accessible.”

If you are interested in learning more about OurCrowd UK, please contact Lina White, [email protected]. For information on any of OurCrowd’s other 10 offices, email [email protected].

