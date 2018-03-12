OurCrowd : Expands Global Operations, Opens Office in London

OurCrowd,
a global leader in equity crowdfunding, today announced the opening of a
new office located in Mayfair, London, the 10th dedicated
location worldwide. The new office will support OurCrowd’s growing
community of British investors interested in funding early stage
high-growth companies.
With a current reach of 25,000 global investors across it’s platform,
OurCrowd expects to add hundreds of new UK investors through exclusive
events, increasing UK deal flow, close collaboration with leading
venture capital funds, and helping Israeli startups penetrate the UK
market.
“The UK is Israel’s second largest trading partner, and OurCrowd has
already proven to be a true bridge between these two countries,” said
Hugo Bieber, Chief Executive, UK Israel Business. “UK Israel Business
have helped our member OurCrowd navigate the UK market, and we are proud
to see these efforts culminate in their investment in a UK office,
creating new British jobs.”
OurCrowd’s new UK operations will be head by former Goldman Sachs banker
Lina White, the newly appointed Director of investor relations, UK.
Prior to joining OurCrowd, White was responsible for the sourcing,
creating, marketing and providing ongoing investor relations for the
alternative investments offered by the firm. White graduated from
University College London with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.
“I am delighted to be part of the next generation of venture capital
investing and look forward to helping UK investors get access to the
most innovative tech startups both in Israel and globally,” said Lina
White, OurCrowd Dir. Of Investor Relations, UK. “OurCrowd has a truly
unique and disruptive model, bringing together a wide range of
investors, VCs, institutions, and entrepreneurs to make this exciting
asset class accessible.”
If you are interested in learning more about OurCrowd UK, please contact
Lina White, [email protected].
For information on any of OurCrowd’s other 10 offices, email [email protected].
Notes to Editors
About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the leading global equity
crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of
seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon
Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects opportunities, invests its own
capital, and brings companies to its accredited membership of global
investors. OurCrowd provides post-investment support to its portfolio
companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and takes board seats.
The OurCrowd community consists of almost 25,000 accredited investors
from over 112 countries. OurCrowd has raised over $650M and invested in
145 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited
investor visit www.ourcrowd.com and
click “Join.”
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005002/en/