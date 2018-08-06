OurCrowd’s LABS/02 Partner with South Korea’s DTNI and Yozma

OurCrowd
Labs/02, a leading seed stage incubator focused on deep tech
innovation has signed a collaboration agreement with two
of South Korea’s leading venture capital firms: DTNI and Yozma Group
Korea. These agreements, facilitated by the Korea-Israel Industrial R&D
Foundation (KORIL-RDF), are aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic
collaboration, investments, as well as promoting partnerships between
companies within the two countries. The areas of collaboration
specifically identified are focusing on rapidly growing deep-tech
startups.
Moshe Raines, CEO of OurCrowd Labs/02 said, “The collaboration between
OurCrowd Labs/02, DTNI and Yozma Korea, seeks to establish "landing
pads" in Israel and South Korea, with the intention of providing
startups from both countries the network to establish themselves,
connect with the local startups and innovation ecosystems, and forge
meaningful collaborations.”
Yozma Korea Managing Partner, Mr. Wonjae Lee said, “Israeli-South Korea
tech relations have been growing steadily over the years. Our
collaboration with OurCrowd, a leading player in the Israeli startup
ecosystem is important for us in order to build stronger ties by
catalyzing a greater exchange of ideas, technology and investment flows
that companies from both countries can leverage as they grow and
globalize their businesses.”
DTNI CEO, Mr. Seungsuk Lee, said, “This partnership is an important step
towards strengthening South-Korean and Israeli VC ties, as the tech
scene in both countries continues to grow. We believe that this
partnership will further the mutual benefit of our funds and startups.”
The collaboration will allow for mutual sharing of information and
networks between the venture capital ecosystems of South Korea and
Israel and also support increased activity of venture funds co-created
by private and governmental investment vehicles. This collaboration will
also help South Korean stakeholders leverage the know-how and
methodologies of the Israeli startup ecosystem.
The dual Memoranda of Understandings (MOUs) were signed the second week
of July 2018, in the presence of Korea-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation
Chief Executive Tae-Hoon Choi, and his esteemed board of directors Yeong
Cheol Seok and Jeong Han Kim.
About OurCrowd Labs/02: OurCrowd Labs/02 is Jerusalem’s
seed-stage incubator, centered at the heart of the city’s innovation
scene. The incubator’s core mission is to advance cutting-edge
technology that will shape the future in innovative areas including AI,
deep learning, autonomous transportation and smart cities. Labs/02
invests in outstanding and highly motivated founders, and leads them
with a hands-on, mentorship-driven approach. The incubator’s program is
designed with a boot camp feel to help founders jumpstart their
companies towards success. OurCrowd Labs/02, located in Jerusalem, is a
partnership between OurCrowd, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), Reliance
Industries (NSE: Reliance) and Yissum (the Technology Transfer Company
of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.) The incubator is part of the
world famous Israeli incubator program administered by the Israel
Innovation Authority (formerly the office of the Chief Scientist.) For
more information visit: www.labs02.com
or email [email protected]
About Yozma Korea: Yozma Group Korea is the Korean branch of
Yozma Group, an Israeli venture capital. Yozma Group Korea was
established with the aim of revitalizing the Asian venture market by
investing in high potential startups in Korea. Yozma Group Korea's main
goal is to become the global hub for Asia, serving as a bridge for
Israeli and Korean companies.
About DTNI Korea: DTNI, one of the fastest growing venture
capital in Korea, invests in early and growth stages ventures. Up to
now, over 60 companies from local and oversea get investment from DTNI
and already over 10 companies are listed and divested with very
successful IRR.
For Press Materials: http://blog.ourcrowd.com/skorea
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180805005001/en/