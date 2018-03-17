Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 - OECD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 01:17am CET
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Some 110 countries have agreed to work towards forming an international consensus by 2020 on how to tax digital businesses across borders, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

Big digital companies like Google (>> Alphabet), Apple and Amazon have for years been able to exploit current rules to legally slash their tax bills in some countries, leaving other governments furious.

In a report commissioned by G20 powers, the OECD said the countries had agreed to review decades-old pillars of the international tax system that the digital economy has increasingly rendered out of date.

The report, which is to be presented to G20 finance ministers at a March 19-20 meeting in Buenos Aires, acknowledged their was a range of positions that would need bridging with some countries considering nothing needs to be changed.

At the heart of the issue are rules on what constitutes a sufficient presence of a company in a country to be taxed there and how profits are allocated across borders in multinational groups.

In the absence of an international solution, some countries like India, Australia and various European countries have set out on their own to close loopholes.

Pressed by France and Germany, the European Commission is to propose next week that large companies with significant digital revenues in the European Union could face a 3 percent tax on their turnover, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters.

After meeting his German counterpart in Paris, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has made a political priority in recovering more tax from digital companies, described the OECD report as a "positive and important step".

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

By Leigh Thomas

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.41% 1134.42 Delayed Quote.9.23%
AMAZON.COM -0.67% 1571.68 Delayed Quote.35.30%
APPLE -0.35% 178.02 Delayed Quote.5.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17aOver 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 - OECD
RE
01:13aTake Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
01:06aPRODUCT EXCLUSIONS FROM U.S. TARIFFS MAY TAKE 90 DAYS : document
RE
01:06aProduct exclusions from U.S. tariffs may take 90 days - document
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/16UK trade minister optimistic about resolution over U.S. tariffs
RE
03/16North Korea's Networks Keep Money Flowing Despite Sanctions, U.N. Report Says
DJ
03/16MARKET SNAPSHOT : Now It's Time For The Stock Market To Refocus On The Fed
DJ
03/16MARKET SNAPSHOT : Now It's Time For The Stock Market To Refocus On The Fed
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1QUALCOMM : Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs to exit board of directors
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag
312 Midwest Law Firms Honored by LegalShield for Outstanding Performance and Service
4Southeast Scores High on LegalShield’s List of Top Provider Law Firms
5LEGALSHIELD : Honors 5 Top Northeast Law Firms for Excellent Service and Performance

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.