Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Overseas Education : Annual Uniform and Stationery Sale for Academic Year 2018/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 05:10am CEST

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No purchases without recently issued OFS Security Pass. Please contact the school at 6738 0211, if you have not received your pass.
For security screening and entry to the school, please wear your OFS Security Pass above the waist level, or produce a photo ID, for

identification purposes.

ONLINE ORDER

Duration: From 9 July (Monday) to 1 August 2018 (Wednesday)

Parents can start placing orders from Monday, 9 July 2018 onwards through the school website. Earliest collection at School Shop will be from Monday, 23 July 2018 onwards. Delivery service is available at S$30.00 per trip. Please allow 4 working days for your online orders to be processed.

ON-SITE SALE
Duration: From 23 July (Monday) to 10 August 2018 (Friday)

Venue: OFS School Shop at Level 2 Administration Block A

81 Pasir Ris Heights Singapore 519292

Operating Hours:
8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Mondays to Fridays)
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Saturdays)

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays

Important: All purchases will be charged to your Family Account only.

Disclaimer

Overseas Education Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 03:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:44aOil Keeps Rising Amid Worries About Venezuela, Iran Output
DJ
06:40aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Shareholders opt for around 68% of shares for optional dividend
PU
06:37aU.S., CHINA NEARING DEAL TO REMOVE U.S. SALES BAN AGAINST ZTE : sources
RE
06:34aHEALTHSCOPE : Australia's Healthscope rejects takeover bids in strategy to spur better deal
RE
06:33aSONY : to take control of EMI Music for $1.9 bil.
AQ
06:31aPUBLIC POWER : Hydrated lime
AQ
06:31aRETAIL FOOD : Gloria Jean’s Coffees to Expand Across Africa
BU
06:30aTHAI UNION PCL : Releases Progress Report on Commitment to 100 Percent Sustainable Tuna
PU
06:29aGLOBAL KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT IN FINANCIAL MARKET : Strategic Assessment of Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2021: Global Knowledge Management in Financial Market: Analysis by Focusing on Growth Strategies and Upcoming Trends, End Users, Industry Verticals, Shares, Technology, Application Along with Top Key players like ABB, Arad Group, Elster Group SE, General Electric, IBM Corporation, Itron, Kuraray
AQ
06:29aFIREEYE, INC. : Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices edge up on Venezuela, Iran supply worries
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : to buy Magento Commerce for $1.68 billion
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
5EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.