Overseas Education : Annual Uniform and Stationery Sale for Academic Year 2018/2019

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No purchases without recently issued OFS Security Pass. Please contact the school at 6738 0211, if you have not received your pass.

For security screening and entry to the school, please wear your OFS Security Pass above the waist level, or produce a photo ID, for

identification purposes.

ONLINE ORDER

Duration: From 9 July (Monday) to 1 August 2018 (Wednesday)

Parents can start placing orders from Monday, 9 July 2018 onwards through the school website. Earliest collection at School Shop will be from Monday, 23 July 2018 onwards. Delivery service is available at S$30.00 per trip. Please allow 4 working days for your online orders to be processed.

ON-SITE SALE

Duration: From 23 July (Monday) to 10 August 2018 (Friday)



Venue: OFS School Shop at Level 2 Administration Block A

81 Pasir Ris Heights Singapore 519292

Operating Hours:

8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Mondays to Fridays)

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Saturdays)

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays



Important: All purchases will be charged to your Family Account only.