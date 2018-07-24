Log in
Overview & Outlook on the Global 5G Market - A $251 Billion Opportunity by 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/24/2018 | 09:19pm CEST

The "Global 5G Market -A USD 251 Bn Opportunity By 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020; but it is not without its disruptions. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being.

Mobile 5G seems to be on course to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. However, mobile 4G LTE will dominate in terms of volume for the next ten years at least.

According to the report, the global 5G market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of around 97% over a five-year period and will reach a value of $251 billion by 2025.

Key Growth Factors

The main driver of 5G is the ever-increasing demand for enhanced mobile internet experiences, clubbed with smartphone adoption among users. 5G technology will address rising bandwidth requirements, demand for advanced application services, and higher acceptance of the Internet of Things (IOT).

Threats & Key Players

Well-defined 5G standards and a clean regulatory environment will help realize the full potential of 5G services. Inadequate spectrum and infrastructure will hinder developing nations in their efforts to adopt 5G services.

The top-ten global service provider companies covered in the study include:

  • China Mobile
  • Verizon Communications
  • AT&T
  • Vodafone
  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
  • Sprint Corporation
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Telefonica
  • America Movil
  • China Telecommunications Corporation

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Global Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global 5G Market - Applications (Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, Other)

Chapter 4: North America - Market Overview

Chapter 5: Europe - Market Overview

Chapter 6: Asia Pacific - Market Overview

Chapter 7: Latin America - Market Overview

Chapter 8: Middle East and Africa - Market Overview

Chapter 9: 5G Global Landscape - Tests, Trials, and Demonstrations

Chapter 10: 5G - The Road Ahead

Chapter 11: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lvwnq9/overview_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
