Overview & Outlook on the Global 5G Market - A $251 Billion Opportunity by 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to
cater to the demand and the business frameworks needed by and beyond
2020; but it is not without its disruptions. In addition to driving a
connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about
socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and
well-being.
Mobile 5G seems to be on course to be the next big thing in the global
digital connectivity ecosystem. However, mobile 4G LTE will dominate in
terms of volume for the next ten years at least.
According to the report, the global 5G market is forecast to expand at a
CAGR of around 97% over a five-year period and will reach a value of
$251 billion by 2025.
Key Growth Factors
The main driver of 5G is the ever-increasing demand for enhanced mobile
internet experiences, clubbed with smartphone adoption among users. 5G
technology will address rising bandwidth requirements, demand for
advanced application services, and higher acceptance of the Internet of
Things (IOT).
Threats & Key Players
Well-defined 5G standards and a clean regulatory environment will help
realize the full potential of 5G services. Inadequate spectrum and
infrastructure will hinder developing nations in their efforts to adopt
5G services.
The top-ten global service provider companies covered in the study
include:
-
China Mobile
-
Verizon Communications
-
AT&T
-
Vodafone
-
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
-
Sprint Corporation
-
Deutsche Telekom
-
Telefonica
-
America Movil
-
China Telecommunications Corporation
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Global Market Overview
Chapter 3: Global 5G Market - Applications (Internet of Things, Robotics
& Automation, Virtual Reality, Other)
Chapter 4: North America - Market Overview
Chapter 5: Europe - Market Overview
Chapter 6: Asia Pacific - Market Overview
Chapter 7: Latin America - Market Overview
Chapter 8: Middle East and Africa - Market Overview
Chapter 9: 5G Global Landscape - Tests, Trials, and Demonstrations
Chapter 10: 5G - The Road Ahead
Chapter 11: Appendix
