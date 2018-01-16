Owl Cyber Defense Solutions Selected to Present at DistribuTECH 2018

Ridgefield, CT, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC ("Owl"), the market leader in data diode network cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the company has been selected to present as a part of the “Defending the Grid” track at DistribuTECH 2018 next week in San Antonio, TX. The session will take place at 8 AM local time on Thursday, Jan 25.

Produced by PennWell, DistribuTECH is the largest utility conference in the United States, with 13,500+ attendees from over 70 countries, including qualified professionals from over 300 electric, gas and water utilities. The 15-track conference brings industry thought leaders from all over the world opportunities to network, share knowledge, and problem solve with worldwide utilities and product and service providers.

“As grid and utility systems are increasingly being targeted by hackers and other threats, it’s vital for these organizations to find innovative ways to address the unique challenges in protecting substations and ICS devices,” said Scott Coleman, Director of Product Management & Marketing for Owl. “We’re excited to be able to share some of our expertise and industry best practices to help more utilities successfully defend their critical systems.”

The session, “What If You Can’t Patch?” will present insights from various use cases and guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI on how to protect sensitive grid systems and ICS devices that cannot be patched. More information can be found on the event’s online agenda.

Owl will also be exhibiting at the event, presenting new cybersecurity technologies at booth 3534, and will be joined by a number of international channel partners, including 4Secure, Oregon Systems, and 888 Tech Exchange Ventures.

About Owl Cyber Defense:

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC leads the world in data diode and cross domain network cybersecurity. With a constant focus on customers in the military, government, critical infrastructure, and commercial communities, Owl develops market-first, one-way data transfer products to meet a variety of operational needs, from entry level to enterprise.

