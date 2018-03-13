PACB Services, Inc. Selects CSI Managed Services for Member Banks Seeking Secure, Scalable IT Systems Management

The Pennsylvania
Association of Community Bankers Services, Inc. (PACBSI) selected Computer
Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), provider of end-to-end financial
technology solutions, as its preferred provider for managed services.
Through CSI Managed Services, Pennsylvania’s community bank market has
access to robust managed services solutions that enable it to utilize IT
resources more efficiently and strategically.
“Community bankers are at their best when they focus on serving their
communities with innovative, customer-oriented financial services,” said
Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “CSI’s managed
services provides PACB members with secure, scalable solutions to
ease technology burdens and improve overall operations at a time in
which bank technology and customer service are so tightly bound.”
CSI’s managed services strengthens community banks, and other
organizations by providing access to on-demand IT and other technology
services that are tailored to fit their specific needs. The company’s
solutions include a large mix of both co-managed and fully hosted
services. CSI’s managed services offerings help businesses maximize
their IT resources through a full range of solutions, including hosted
cloud services, managed security solutions, IT service
desk and strategic vCIO services.
“Consumers expect community banks to keep up with the nation’s largest
institutions in terms of technology and innovative products,” said
Dominic DiFrancesco, president and CEO of PACB. “CSI’s managed services
provide our members with the most flexible and robust IT infrastructure
support available to help community banks provide the services necessary
to compete in today’s marketplace.”
About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)
delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet
solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution,
regulatory compliance and treasury management solutions to financial
institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional
service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of
CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such
top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and
MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is
traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI,
visit www.csiweb.com.
About PACB Services, Inc.
PACB Services, Inc. is a
wholly-owned, for-profit subsidiary of the Pennsylvania Association of
Community Bankers that provides products and services to the community
bank market through affiliations with banking service providers. http://www.pacb.org/preferred/
About PACB
PACB is a statewide trade association exclusively
representing and supporting the interests of Pennsylvania-based
community bank members through advocacy, training, education and peer
networking. www.pacb.org
