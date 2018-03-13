Log in
PACB Services, Inc. Selects CSI Managed Services for Member Banks Seeking Secure, Scalable IT Systems Management

03/13/2018 | 12:36pm CET

The Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers Services, Inc. (PACBSI) selected Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, as its preferred provider for managed services. Through CSI Managed Services, Pennsylvania’s community bank market has access to robust managed services solutions that enable it to utilize IT resources more efficiently and strategically.

“Community bankers are at their best when they focus on serving their communities with innovative, customer-oriented financial services,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “CSI’s managed services provides PACB members with secure, scalable solutions to ease technology burdens and improve overall operations at a time in which bank technology and customer service are so tightly bound.”

CSI’s managed services strengthens community banks, and other organizations by providing access to on-demand IT and other technology services that are tailored to fit their specific needs. The company’s solutions include a large mix of both co-managed and fully hosted services. CSI’s managed services offerings help businesses maximize their IT resources through a full range of solutions, including hosted cloud services, managed security solutions, IT service desk and strategic vCIO services.

“Consumers expect community banks to keep up with the nation’s largest institutions in terms of technology and innovative products,” said Dominic DiFrancesco, president and CEO of PACB. “CSI’s managed services provide our members with the most flexible and robust IT infrastructure support available to help community banks provide the services necessary to compete in today’s marketplace.”

About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, regulatory compliance and treasury management solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

About PACB Services, Inc.
PACB Services, Inc. is a wholly-owned, for-profit subsidiary of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers that provides products and services to the community bank market through affiliations with banking service providers. http://www.pacb.org/preferred/

About PACB
PACB is a statewide trade association exclusively representing and supporting the interests of Pennsylvania-based community bank members through advocacy, training, education and peer networking. www.pacb.org


© Business Wire 2018
