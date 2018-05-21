PAIRELATIONS, LLC : Honored as Grand Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

PAIRELATIONS,
LLC announced today it was named a Grand Stevie® Award winner in the
2018 (16th Annual) American
Business Awards® (ABAs), the premier business
awards competition in the U.S. This marks the third Grand Stevie
Award bestowed to PAIRELATIONS.
PAIRELATIONS earned a 2018
Grand Stevie Award for its exceptional placement within this year’s
ABAs, scoring a total of 48.5 points across various entries submitted on
behalf of its clients.
Nominees in the 2018 ABAs were not able to apply for Grand Stevies, but
rather they are conferred upon organizations that submitted the best
body of entries to the ABAs, which earned the highest scores. The
organizations with the most points were named Grand Stevie winners.
All organizations operating in the U.S. — large and small, public and
private, for-profit and non-profit — were eligible to submit nominations
to the ABAs across a wide range of categories. This year, more than
3,700 nominations were submitted and rated in the judging process by
more than 200
professionals, whose average scores determined the Gold,
Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners announced earlier this month.
The ABAs and Grand Stevie Awards recipients will be recognized at an
event in New York City on Monday, June 11, 2018.
“To be named a Grand Stevie Award winner, an organization must earn
multiple Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevies. Grand Winners are selected
based on number of points earned for these wins. PAIRELATIONS has been
named a Grand Winner three times in our programs. This year marks the
second consecutive year the firm ranked Grand Winner in the ABAs.
PAIRELATIONS was also named a Grand Winner in the 2016 Stevie Awards for
Women in Business. We extend heartfelt congratulations to PAIRELATIONS
as it truly understands how to capture and convey the type of
achievements judges look for in its entries,” explained Michael
Gallagher, Stevie Awards founder and president.
“I am honored to be recognized as a Grand Winner for the third time in
the history of the Stevie Awards program. I have been submitting entries
to Stevie Awards programs since its inception, and I understand what
makes for an award-winning entry, as evidenced by my firm’s track
record. I thank the Stevie Awards for this prestigious honor, and the
opportunity to participate and share my clients’ success stories each
year,” said Susan Turkell Lewis, PAIRELATIONS’ founder and chief
executive officer.
For a complete list of all 2018 ABA Stevie Award winners, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The
International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business,
the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie
Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than
10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations.
Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind
them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace
worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About PAIRELATIONS, LLC
Denver-based PAIRELATIONS,
LLC is a communications consulting firm serving clients nationwide.
Through its service offering of public relations, investor relations,
marketing communications, digital and social media, and awards
submissions, PAIRELATIONS helps clients increase awareness of their
entities across a spectrum of third parties. As a full-service firm,
PAIRELATIONS customizes its campaigns and responds to the distinct needs
of every client with a highly personalized touch. The firm has earned
thousands of awards on behalf of its clients. Click here
for more information on PAIRELATIONS’ awards services. Visit www.pairelations.com
or follow the firm on Facebook,
Twitter
and LinkedIn.
