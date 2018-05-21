PAIRELATIONS, LLC : Honored as Grand Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

Grand Stevies Awarded to Best-of-Competition Nominees

PAIRELATIONS, LLC announced today it was named a Grand Stevie® Award winner in the 2018 (16th Annual) American Business Awards® (ABAs), the premier business awards competition in the U.S. This marks the third Grand Stevie Award bestowed to PAIRELATIONS.

PAIRELATIONS earned a 2018 Grand Stevie Award for its exceptional placement within this year’s ABAs, scoring a total of 48.5 points across various entries submitted on behalf of its clients.

Nominees in the 2018 ABAs were not able to apply for Grand Stevies, but rather they are conferred upon organizations that submitted the best body of entries to the ABAs, which earned the highest scores. The organizations with the most points were named Grand Stevie winners.

All organizations operating in the U.S. — large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit — were eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs across a wide range of categories. This year, more than 3,700 nominations were submitted and rated in the judging process by more than 200 professionals, whose average scores determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners announced earlier this month.

The ABAs and Grand Stevie Awards recipients will be recognized at an event in New York City on Monday, June 11, 2018.

“To be named a Grand Stevie Award winner, an organization must earn multiple Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevies. Grand Winners are selected based on number of points earned for these wins. PAIRELATIONS has been named a Grand Winner three times in our programs. This year marks the second consecutive year the firm ranked Grand Winner in the ABAs. PAIRELATIONS was also named a Grand Winner in the 2016 Stevie Awards for Women in Business. We extend heartfelt congratulations to PAIRELATIONS as it truly understands how to capture and convey the type of achievements judges look for in its entries,” explained Michael Gallagher, Stevie Awards founder and president.

“I am honored to be recognized as a Grand Winner for the third time in the history of the Stevie Awards program. I have been submitting entries to Stevie Awards programs since its inception, and I understand what makes for an award-winning entry, as evidenced by my firm’s track record. I thank the Stevie Awards for this prestigious honor, and the opportunity to participate and share my clients’ success stories each year,” said Susan Turkell Lewis, PAIRELATIONS’ founder and chief executive officer.

For a complete list of all 2018 ABA Stevie Award winners, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About PAIRELATIONS, LLC

Denver-based PAIRELATIONS, LLC is a communications consulting firm serving clients nationwide. Through its service offering of public relations, investor relations, marketing communications, digital and social media, and awards submissions, PAIRELATIONS helps clients increase awareness of their entities across a spectrum of third parties. As a full-service firm, PAIRELATIONS customizes its campaigns and responds to the distinct needs of every client with a highly personalized touch. The firm has earned thousands of awards on behalf of its clients. Click here for more information on PAIRELATIONS’ awards services. Visit www.pairelations.com or follow the firm on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

