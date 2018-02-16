Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PARAMO : Prague Public Transit Company counts on MOGUL lubricants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 11:56am CET

​PARAMO, part of the Unipetrol Group, and Dopravní podnik hl. m. Prahy (Prague Public Transit Company) signed a contract on MOGUL lubricants. MOGUL-branded oil will be used in engines, transmissions and final drives of almost 1,200 buses, operated on the lines of the Prague Public Transit Company (PPTC).

'We consider the conclusion of the contract for the supply of our quality MOGUL lubricants to the PPTC to be both a great commitment and an opportunity,' said Marek Gładysz, CEO of PARAMO, MOGUL engine oil manufacturer and part of Unipetrol Group. 'We believe that our cooperation with the largest Czech transport company will contribute to strengthening of awareness and confidence in the MOGUL brand among wider range of users, not only those from the freight and passenger transport segment.'

Based on the contract, PARAMO will be supplying the PPTC with synthetic engine oil and gear oil - namely new high-performance transmission oil with new composition and the best performing synthetic engine oil which reflects strict emission standards EURO 6. Reduced content of sulphated ash, sulphur, and phosphorus prevents loss of efficiency and shortening the life of catalytic converters and of other important components in the system of additional purification of exhaust gases.

Prague Public Transit Company will use the MOGUL quality oils in its fleet of almost 1,200 buses. Engine oils in city buses are subject to extraordinary requirements due to demanding urban traffic conditions with frequent stopping, acceleration and deceleration.

PARAMO a.s. published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 10:55:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : President visits Tunisia to strengthen cooperation
PU
12:21pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Ons figures signal another challenging year for retailers
PU
12:16pBREAKING THROUGH : research in the real world
PU
12:16pMERGERS : Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed merger between Praxair and Linde
PU
12:13pECB sees market volatility contained to stocks - Coeure
RE
12:13pFrench unions vow to fight back over rail shakeup
RE
12:11pSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : In 2015, the environmental goods and services sector generated 2.8% of the national GVA
PU
12:11pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : President visits Morocco to boost cooperation
PU
12:11pBarclays Africa wins case over $83 million payout in South Africa
RE
12:06pWEST SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL : County council invests in latest drone technology
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : DANONE : 2017 Net Profit Rose on Growth in Waters, Specialized Nutrition
2ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ : fourth quarter profit down 22 percent on U.S. tax hit, weak dollar
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Air France-KLM shares slide over cost discipline disappointment
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF sees 2018 rebound but nuclear output lower again in 2019
5BRENT : Brent crude settles flat, U.S. oil up on short covering

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.