PARAMO : Prague Public Transit Company counts on MOGUL lubricants

​PARAMO, part of the Unipetrol Group, and Dopravní podnik hl. m. Prahy (Prague Public Transit Company) signed a contract on MOGUL lubricants. MOGUL-branded oil will be used in engines, transmissions and final drives of almost 1,200 buses, operated on the lines of the Prague Public Transit Company (PPTC).

'We consider the conclusion of the contract for the supply of our quality MOGUL lubricants to the PPTC to be both a great commitment and an opportunity,' said Marek Gładysz, CEO of PARAMO, MOGUL engine oil manufacturer and part of Unipetrol Group. 'We believe that our cooperation with the largest Czech transport company will contribute to strengthening of awareness and confidence in the MOGUL brand among wider range of users, not only those from the freight and passenger transport segment.'

Based on the contract, PARAMO will be supplying the PPTC with synthetic engine oil and gear oil - namely new high-performance transmission oil with new composition and the best performing synthetic engine oil which reflects strict emission standards EURO 6. Reduced content of sulphated ash, sulphur, and phosphorus prevents loss of efficiency and shortening the life of catalytic converters and of other important components in the system of additional purification of exhaust gases.