PARRIS Law Firm Says Trial Begins Monday in Devastating Head-On Collision Case

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trial against CRST, Inc. and their driver, Hector Contreras for causing the horrific head-on collision with a CRST big rig that left brothers Matthew and Michael Lennig fighting for their lives is scheduled to begin Monday, January 22, 2018 in Department 3 of the Los Angeles Superior Court located at 111 N. Hill St. Los Angeles, CA 90012.



In July 2014, brothers and best friends, Matthew and Michael Lennig, were on their way to Mammoth Lake, California for their yearly, family fishing trip. As the Lennigs traveled north on SR-14, they came face-to-face with a massive CRST, Inc. big rig driving on the wrong side of the road. The CRST, Inc. big rig truck, driven by Hector Contreras, crossed orange traffic pylons and struck the Lennigs head-on at speeds in excess of 55mph.

“The big rig came barreling down SR-14, and we had nowhere to turn,” said plaintiff, Michael Lennig. “We’re lucky to be alive,” added Matthew Lennig. Michael, a California Highway Patrol officer, shattered two vertebrae and sustained a traumatic brain injury. Michael also suffers from PTSD. Matthew suffered a traumatic brain injury, severe injuries to his arm and multiple fractures to his ribs. He’s since been diagnosed with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

“CRST, Inc. was completely careless in letting Hector Contreras behind the wheel of a big rig. They have an extensive history of malicious misconduct in hiring, investigating and retaining its employees and could be on the hook for punitive damages in excess of $350 Million,” said PARRIS Law Firm Attorney R. Rex Parris.

“Hector Contreras has a long list of prior convictions ranging from driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony grand theft auto. CRST had also been alerted by his co-driver that Hector Contreras posed a danger to the public at large. Hector Contreras should have never been on the road, especially in an eight-ton big rig truck,” added PARRIS Law Firm attorney Khail Parris.

To this day, the Lennigs suffer from traumatic injuries as a result of CRST and Hector Contreras’ carelessness. “Matthew and Michael will have to live with these devastating injuries for the rest of their lives. It’s important for a jury to hear their story and decide how to fairly compensate them for this life changing event,” said Panish Shea & Boyle attorney Brian Panish.

A copy of the complaint can be found here

A copy of the Los Angeles Superior Court ruling can be found here

About Panish Shea & Boyle LLP

Panish Shea & Boyle LLP represents plaintiffs in wrongful death, catastrophic personal injury, product liability, mass torts, and business litigation cases. Firm attorneys have dedicated themselves to obtaining justice for clients who are often dealing with a life-altering injury, death of a family member or other challenges caused by the wrongful act of another. With this mission at the heart of its work, the firm has obtained some of the most significant verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs in United States history including a $160.5 million jury verdict for a man who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a vicious beating by security personnel for a nightclub, a $36.5 million jury verdict in a big-rig crash that left a woman with severe spinal cord injuries, a $32.5 million verdict for a man who suffered a below the knee amputation after being hit by a tractor trailer, and a $23.5 million settlement for the family of an autistic teenager who died of hyperthermia after being left all day on a school bus.

The size, clout or financial strength of wrongdoers is never a deterrent to our pursuit for justice. For more information, visit www.psblaw.com.

About The PARRIS Law Firm

For over 30 years, R. Rex Parris has devoted his practice to protecting the rights of injured people and aggrieved workers. Rex and his dedicated team provide thorough, high-quality representation with integrity and compassion. From motor vehicle crashes to class actions and defective products, these lawyers fight aggressively against corporate defense attorneys and insurance companies to ensure their clients get the compensation they deserve. For more information please visit parrislawyers.com.

