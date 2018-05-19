Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PATTERSON COMPANIES CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. - PDCO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 29, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PDCO), if they purchased the Company’s shares between June 26, 2015 and February 28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Get Help

Patterson investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-patterson-companies-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

Patterson and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission disclosed that it had filed a complaint against the Company for violating antitrust regulations through a conspiracy with other dental supply companies to fix the prices of dental products and refuse to offer discounts or service to buying groups representing dental practitioners. Then, on March 1, 2018, the Company revealed dismal financial results for 2018Q3 and the departure of its Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, the price of Patterson’s shares plummeted $7.48 per share, or 23% in one day.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:14aABENGOA : Solar project launch
AQ
07:13aCEZ : Data network support services
AQ
07:11aROBIN LI : Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down
RE
07:10aTRACTOR SUPPLY : Local veteran to receive grant for farm project
AQ
07:09aNEOPOST : SeaBus Terminal Transformer Replacement - Design and Construction
AQ
07:09aHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE) Server Equipment
AQ
07:08aPharmaceutical products
AQ
07:05aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Supply of Office Equipment
AQ
06:59aVMWARE : Acquisition of licenses to use the VMware platform and continuous contracting of technical support service and updating of the respective modules, according to specifications of the Notice and its Annexes.
AQ
06:59aWEE COM : Acquisition of materials to be used in the illumination of the soccer field, destined to the IFMG Campus Bambu, according to specifications in the Term of Reference, Annex I of the Announcement.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade gap, $200 billion target disputed
2UMICORE : Comprehensive Report on Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Chemistry (Lithium-ion, Lea..
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : '13 Reasons Why' premiere canceled after Texas shooting
4ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Global insurers review business after U.S. exit from Iran deal
5CONOCOPHILLIPS : CONOCOPHILLIPS : Courts in Curacao, Bonaire partially lift seizures against PDVSA

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.