PBS : Announces New Shows and Programming Details During Winter 2018 TCA Session

01/16/2018 | 07:01pm CET

Today at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, PBS announced new programs and expanded details for initiatives launching in 2018. A brief synopsis of each program is listed below, along with links to the full press releases.

PBS Announces Key Authors, Celebrities and Notable Figures in the Entertainment, Sports, News and Literary Worlds Lending Their Voices to THE GREAT AMERICAN READ
Groundbreaking, Multi-Platform Series From Nutopia to Launch on May 22 With Two-Hour Event; Culminates This Fall in the First-Ever National Vote to Choose “America’s Best-Loved Book”

PBS announced key authors, celebrities and notable figures in the entertainment, sports, news and literary worlds who will lend their voices and passion to THE GREAT AMERICAN READ, including Margaret Atwood, Junot Díaz, Lauren Graham, John Irving, Bill T. Jones, Devon Kennard, Gayle King, Diane Lane, George R.R. Martin, Lesley Stahl and many others who, throughout the series, share their personal stories and connections to their favorite titles. THE GREAT AMERICAN READ, a new eight-part television competition and nationwide campaign created in partnership with the production company Nutopia, explores the power of books and the joy of reading through the lens of America’s 100 best-loved novels, as voted on by the public.

PBS Announces #METOO, NOW WHAT? (w.t.) New Half-hour, Five-Part Series Premiering February 2018
Executive Editor and Host Zainab Salbi Goes Beyond the Headlines About Sexual Harassment to Ask How We Got Here and How We Move Forward

#METOO, NOW WHAT?(w.t.), a new five-part, half-hour series hosted by Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International, premiering Friday, February 2, at 8:30 pm (check local listings). In the current moment, when sexual harassment is at the forefront of the national conversation, #METOO, NOW WHAT? aims to take the discussion to another level, engaging both women and men from all generations and walks of life in dialogue about these difficult issues. With the goal of making sense of these tumultuous times, the series seeks to answer this: How did we get here and how can we use this moment to effect positive and lasting change?

PBS Announces NATIVE AMERICA, New Four-Part Series Premiering Fall 2018
Series Combines Modern Science and Scholarship with Native American Traditions and Oral History to Bring to Life the World Created by America’s First Peoples

NATIVE AMERICA, a new four-part series from Providence Pictures that will premiere Fall 2018 on PBS stations nationwide. Weaving history and science with living indigenous traditions, the series brings to life a land of massive cities connected by social networks spanning two continents, with unique and sophisticated systems of science, art and writing. Made with the active participation of Native- American communities and filmed in some of the most spectacular locations in the hemisphere, NATIVE AMERICA reveals an ancient and still thriving culture whose splendor and ingenuity is only now beginning to be fully understood and appreciated.

PBS KIDS Offers Sneak Peek of Its First Series Dedicated to the Arts and Creativity: PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC
Episodes from the show are available on PBS KIDS’ streaming video platforms ahead of February 19 one-hour premiere on PBS stations nationwide

PBS KIDS announced a first look at its newest animated series, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC, based on the best-selling Pinkalicious book series by author Victoria Kann. In the lead-up to its February 19 broadcast premiere, PBS KIDS is giving fans a special sneak peek on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video App. Three full-length 11-minute stories are now available; additional stories will roll out on digital platforms every Friday until February 9, when PBS stations will broadcast a special, one-hour series premiere event.

About PBS

PBS, with nearly 350 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches nearly 100 million people through television and nearly 28 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’ broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS’ premier children’s media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV – including a new 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers children ages 2-8 the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, digital media and community-based programs. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn, including their teachers, parents and community. Provided by stations, the free PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live stream is available to nearly 95% of U.S. TV households. Kidscreen- and Webby Award-winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including digital games and streaming video. PBS KIDS offers mobile apps to help support young children’s learning, including the PBS KIDS Video app, which is available on a variety of mobile devices and on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast. PBS KIDS also offers parent and teacher resources to support children’s learning anytime and anywhere. For more information on PBS KIDS content and initiatives supporting school readiness and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

For images and additional up-to-date information on this and other PBS programs, visit PBS PressRoom at pbs.org/pressroom.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for PBS.


© Business Wire 2018
