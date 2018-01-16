PBS : Announces New Shows and Programming Details During Winter 2018 TCA Session

Today at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, PBS announced
new programs and expanded details for initiatives launching in 2018. A
brief synopsis of each program is listed below, along with links to the
full press releases.
PBS
Announces Key Authors, Celebrities and Notable Figures in the
Entertainment, Sports, News and Literary Worlds Lending Their Voices to
THE GREAT AMERICAN READ
Groundbreaking,
Multi-Platform Series From Nutopia to Launch on May 22 With Two-Hour
Event; Culminates This Fall in the First-Ever National Vote to Choose
“America’s Best-Loved Book”
PBS announced key authors, celebrities and notable figures in the
entertainment, sports, news and literary worlds who will lend their
voices and passion to THE GREAT AMERICAN READ, including
Margaret Atwood, Junot Díaz, Lauren Graham, John Irving, Bill T.
Jones, Devon Kennard, Gayle King, Diane Lane, George R.R. Martin, Lesley
Stahl and many others who, throughout the series, share their
personal stories and connections to their favorite titles. THE GREAT
AMERICAN READ, a new eight-part television competition and
nationwide campaign created in partnership with the production company
Nutopia, explores the power of books and the joy of reading through the
lens of America’s 100 best-loved novels, as voted on by the public.
PBS
Announces #METOO, NOW WHAT? (w.t.) New Half-hour, Five-Part Series
Premiering February 2018
Executive
Editor and Host Zainab Salbi Goes Beyond the Headlines About
Sexual Harassment to Ask How We Got Here and How We Move Forward
#METOO, NOW WHAT?(w.t.), a new five-part, half-hour series hosted
by Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International, premiering
Friday, February 2, at 8:30 pm (check local listings). In the current
moment, when sexual harassment is at the forefront of the national
conversation, #METOO, NOW WHAT? aims to take the discussion to
another level, engaging both women and men from all generations
and walks of life in dialogue about these difficult issues. With the
goal of making sense of these tumultuous times, the series seeks to
answer this: How did we get here and how can we use this moment to
effect positive and lasting change?
PBS
Announces NATIVE AMERICA, New Four-Part Series Premiering Fall 2018
Series
Combines Modern Science and Scholarship with Native American Traditions
and Oral History to Bring to Life the World Created by America’s First
Peoples
NATIVE AMERICA, a new four-part series from Providence Pictures that
will premiere Fall 2018 on PBS stations nationwide. Weaving history and
science with living indigenous traditions, the series brings to life a
land of massive cities connected by social networks spanning two
continents, with unique and sophisticated systems of science, art and
writing. Made with the active participation of Native- American
communities and filmed in some of the most spectacular locations in the
hemisphere, NATIVE AMERICA reveals an ancient and still thriving culture
whose splendor and ingenuity is only now beginning to be fully
understood and appreciated.
PBS
KIDS Offers Sneak Peek of Its First Series Dedicated to the Arts and
Creativity: PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC
Episodes
from the show are available on PBS KIDS’ streaming video platforms ahead
of February 19 one-hour premiere on PBS stations nationwide
PBS
KIDS announced a first look at its newest animated series, PINKALICIOUS
& PETERRIFIC, based on the best-selling Pinkalicious book
series by author Victoria Kann. In the lead-up to its February 19
broadcast premiere, PBS KIDS is giving fans a special sneak peek on
pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video App. Three full-length 11-minute
stories are now available; additional stories will roll out on digital
platforms every Friday until February 9, when PBS stations will
broadcast a special, one-hour series premiere event.
