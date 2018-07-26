PCI Pal : Operations Director Shortlisted by Computing’s ‘Women in IT Excellence’ Awards 2018

PCI
Pal, the secure payments solution provider for contact centers, has
shared that Operations Director, Sadie Ahier, has been shortlisted in
the Security Leader of the Year category by Computing Magazine’s Women
in IT Excellence awards.
The awards, now in their second year, aim to champion and celebrate the
finest female success stories the IT industry has to offer. Judged by
leading lights from the technology industry and based on each
individual’s contribution to the technology industry as well as her own
organisation, the finalists will be announced on Tuesday, November 27th.
Ahier has been recognised for her role in growing the PCI Pal business,
in addition to her commitment to the seamless delivery of cloud-based
payment card security solutions and supporting services to the company’s
global network of clients.
Most notably, in the past year Ahier has led deployments across multiple
UK borough councils as well as with the largest furniture retailer
worldwide. Each successful deployment enables contact centres to
safeguard their payment processing without bringing their environments
into the scope of PCI DSS and other card payment data security rules and
regulations.
Ahier commented: “It is an honour to have been named alongside some of
the most important women in tech in the UK today. The work we do at PCI
Pal to help our clients and their customers reduce their risk of data
loss or cybercrime is an inspiring and important motivation for me. To
also be able to showcase the contribution of women to the tech industry
at large and hopefully inspire the next generation of female tech
leaders feels incredible”.
ENDS
ABOUT PCI PAL
PCI Pal is a specialist provider of secure payment solutions for contact
centers and businesses taking Cardholder Not Present (CNP) payments. PCI
Pal’s globally accessible cloud platform empowers organisations to take
payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI
DSS and other relevant data security rules and regulations.
With the entire product portfolio served from PCI Pal’s cloud
environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop
environments is simple and light-touch, ensuring no degradation of
service while achieving security and compliance.
With extensive operations and technical experience of the contact center
sector, PCI Pal is uniquely qualified to deliver operationally efficient
cloud-based payment security solutions to organisations operating on a
global scale.
PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For
more information visit www.pcipal.com
or follow the team on Twitter @PCIPAL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005647/en/