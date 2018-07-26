Log in
PCI Pal : Operations Director Shortlisted by Computing’s ‘Women in IT Excellence’ Awards 2018

07/26/2018 | 11:15am EDT

Operations Director, Sadie Ahier, named alongside tech leaders from Thales, The Telegraph, CapGemini and the BBC

PCI Pal, the secure payments solution provider for contact centers, has shared that Operations Director, Sadie Ahier, has been shortlisted in the Security Leader of the Year category by Computing Magazine’s Women in IT Excellence awards.

The awards, now in their second year, aim to champion and celebrate the finest female success stories the IT industry has to offer. Judged by leading lights from the technology industry and based on each individual’s contribution to the technology industry as well as her own organisation, the finalists will be announced on Tuesday, November 27th.

Ahier has been recognised for her role in growing the PCI Pal business, in addition to her commitment to the seamless delivery of cloud-based payment card security solutions and supporting services to the company’s global network of clients.

Most notably, in the past year Ahier has led deployments across multiple UK borough councils as well as with the largest furniture retailer worldwide. Each successful deployment enables contact centres to safeguard their payment processing without bringing their environments into the scope of PCI DSS and other card payment data security rules and regulations.

Ahier commented: “It is an honour to have been named alongside some of the most important women in tech in the UK today. The work we do at PCI Pal to help our clients and their customers reduce their risk of data loss or cybercrime is an inspiring and important motivation for me. To also be able to showcase the contribution of women to the tech industry at large and hopefully inspire the next generation of female tech leaders feels incredible”.

ENDS

ABOUT PCI PAL

PCI Pal is a specialist provider of secure payment solutions for contact centers and businesses taking Cardholder Not Present (CNP) payments. PCI Pal’s globally accessible cloud platform empowers organisations to take payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other relevant data security rules and regulations.

With the entire product portfolio served from PCI Pal’s cloud environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments is simple and light-touch, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.

With extensive operations and technical experience of the contact center sector, PCI Pal is uniquely qualified to deliver operationally efficient cloud-based payment security solutions to organisations operating on a global scale.

PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter @PCIPAL


© Business Wire 2018
