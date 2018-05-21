PCT Ltd Trading Symbol Changed to PCTL

LITTLE RIVER, S.C., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCT Ltd (OTC Pink:PCTL) announces that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has completed processing of the Company’s Name Change to PCT Ltd and assigned the new Trading Symbol PCTL and new CUSIP 69325A100. The Market Effective Date of the changes is May 22, 2018.



Since the acquisition of wholly-owned subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (“Paradigm” or “PCT Corp”), the Company has narrowed its focus to the development and acquisition of business and technologies complementary to PCT Corp’s core business. The Board decided that the new name more clearly identifies this restated mission.

The Board’s decision to change the name of the company, and other changes to the Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws, were approved by written consent of stockholders holding a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company.

For further information and detail refer to the Company’s SEC Schedule 14C: Information Statement In Lieu of Special Meeting of Stockholders, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2018.

About PCT

PCT LTD has focused its business on sustainable, environmentally safe technologies and products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through operating subsidiaries. Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of PCT LTD. The business mission of PCT Corp. is in the prevention and control of infectious disease and the pre-harvest prevention, control and suppression of microbial contamination of some commercial crops. PCT Corp designs, develops, integrates, assembles and commercializes technologies, products and systems targeted at the prevention and control of infectious disease and crop pathogens. Its unique and patented systems and human-safe products provide next-generation cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting fluid solutions to the ever-present problems of microbial infection and infestation.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements and information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, management; as well as estimates and assumptions made by management. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the Company’s industry, operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

