Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

PEMEX Petróleos Mexicanos : Receives International Praise for its Outstanding Performance in the Financial Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 04:34am CET

Petróleos Mexicanos is recognized by prestigious international publications for its outstanding performance in the financial markets and for the strategy devised by the company to promote the optimal management of its financing structure, as well as the prudent management of its finances.

The renowned specialized magazine on capital market intelligence International Financing Review (IFR), awarded Pemex the acknowledgement for the best bonus in Latin America for issuing 4.25 billion Euros in February 2017, on account of the opportunity of the issue and the resulting financial conditions obtained.

Bonds & Loansdistinguished Petróleos Mexicanos with the award for 'The Nearly Sovereign Debt Transaction of the Year' for the operation of 5.5 billion dollars performed by the company in December 2016. This acknowledgement was awarded following an exhaustive selection of case studies, with the expert opinion of various market specialists.

Pemex was also the winner of the 'Corporate Issuer of the Year' award by LatinFinancemagazine, a source specialized in Latin American and Caribbean economy and financial markets.

This magazine pointed out that, in spite of the volatility of the financial markets observed in 2017, the company achieved attractive financing conditions in terms of cost and duration, with the participation of a varied investor base in the three issues made: 5.5 billion dollars in December 2016; 4.25 billion euros in February 2017, and 450 million pounds sterling in November 2017, in addition to the liability management transaction performed in July 2017.

These three awards received by Pemex from the International Finance Review, Bonds & Loans and LatinFinanceshowcase the outstanding leadership and widespread acceptance of Petróleos Mexicanos in the international financial markets, as well as the trust placed by the investors on the direction the company is currently taking.

PEMEX - Petróleos Mexicanos published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 03:34:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29a CITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, January 29
07:29a NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Essar doubles Iran oil imports after India’s cuts
06:00a BOJ spokesman - Kuroda's comments merely repeat timing of price target
05:07a Japan wary of U.S. push for fewer curbs on beef, auto shipments - sources
04:34a PEMEX PETRÓLEOS MEXICANOS : Receives International Praise for its Outstanding Performance in the Financial Markets
03:58a UAW leader says payments to union official did not affect talks
03:54a CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a CANADA ILLEGALLY SUBSIDIZED BOMBARDIER : Embraer
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
2WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
3CBOE HOLDINGS : CBOE : Hedge Funds Go Bullish on Bitcoin Futures
4In Davos, Trump Reopens Door to Pacific Trade Pact He Long Scorned -- Update
5DEUTSCHE BANK : EXCLUSIVE - U.S. CFTC TO FINE UBS, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC FOR SPOOFING, MANIPULATION: sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.