PEMEX Petróleos Mexicanos : Receives International Praise for its Outstanding Performance in the Financial Markets

Petróleos Mexicanos is recognized by prestigious international publications for its outstanding performance in the financial markets and for the strategy devised by the company to promote the optimal management of its financing structure, as well as the prudent management of its finances.

The renowned specialized magazine on capital market intelligence International Financing Review (IFR), awarded Pemex the acknowledgement for the best bonus in Latin America for issuing 4.25 billion Euros in February 2017, on account of the opportunity of the issue and the resulting financial conditions obtained.

Bonds & Loansdistinguished Petróleos Mexicanos with the award for 'The Nearly Sovereign Debt Transaction of the Year' for the operation of 5.5 billion dollars performed by the company in December 2016. This acknowledgement was awarded following an exhaustive selection of case studies, with the expert opinion of various market specialists.

Pemex was also the winner of the 'Corporate Issuer of the Year' award by LatinFinancemagazine, a source specialized in Latin American and Caribbean economy and financial markets.

This magazine pointed out that, in spite of the volatility of the financial markets observed in 2017, the company achieved attractive financing conditions in terms of cost and duration, with the participation of a varied investor base in the three issues made: 5.5 billion dollars in December 2016; 4.25 billion euros in February 2017, and 450 million pounds sterling in November 2017, in addition to the liability management transaction performed in July 2017.

These three awards received by Pemex from the International Finance Review, Bonds & Loans and LatinFinanceshowcase the outstanding leadership and widespread acceptance of Petróleos Mexicanos in the international financial markets, as well as the trust placed by the investors on the direction the company is currently taking.