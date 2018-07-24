PFS CEO Noel Moran Named a European Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist by European CEO

Noel Moran, CEO at Prepaid Financial Services, has been unveiled by
European CEO magazine as one of 4 Finalists for the prestigious European
Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 competition. The publication's readers,
made up of c-suite executives in 28 countries, were invited to vote in
the awards. The PFS chief was originally one of 11 business leaders
Nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 in Western Europe in the
Payment Solutions Industry category.
"We at European CEO are extremely impressed with the excellent work
Mr. Moran and his team do. He has been officially acknowledged and
recognised by his fellow CEO's and has gone from one of 11 initial
candidates to now one of the elite Top 4. This confirms not only the
stature to which he is held, but also that Mr. Moran possesses
exceptional qualities of leadership, vision, character, and crucially,
the ability to get the job done. He exemplifies those special traits and
qualities of only the most successful CEO's - tenacity, drive, an
ability to inspire his staff and team, and make decisions. Noel Moran
has shown time after time he has the key ability to drive processes and
ideas to a successful conclusion," stated James Watson, Senior
Awards Manager, European CEO.
"It is a great honour to be amongst the final four for this
distinguished award and I wish to thank the readers of European CEO for
their support. We are only in Q3, and already, 2018 has proven to be a
breakthrough year for PFS and me personally. Each day, alongside my
teams in the UK, Ireland, and Malta, we strive to enhance the future
blueprint of electronic money in Europe. I am immensely proud of what we
have achieved to date and this is another fantastic acknowledgement of
the impact PFS is making in FinTech and innovation," said Noel
Moran, CEO at PFS.
Mr. Moran is a former EY Ireland Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist and
PFS is the current overall RSM European Business Awards Digital
Technology winner. European CEO will announce the winner of the European
Entrepreneur of the Year Award in its Winter 2018/2019 edition which
will have an official presence in Davos/Klosters, Switzerland during the
World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering from January 22nd to 25th, 2019.
About Prepaid Financial Services
Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning
payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in
e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class
solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well
as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and
Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and
has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.
PFS has rapidly expanded to become one of Europe's largest e-money
issuers. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the
ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS’ products and state-of-the-art
technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities,
NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.
Some of our Awards
-
RSM European Business Awards Digital Technology winner 2017/2018.
-
The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017.
-
The Sunday Times Hiscox TECH TRACK 100 - 5 years in a row.
-
Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 500 EMEA - 3 years in a row.
-
Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 50 UK - 2 years in a row.
-
FT1000: Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies - 2 years in a row.
-
Senovate 250 UK FinTechs 2018.
