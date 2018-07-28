Log in
PG&E SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against PG&E Corporation - PCG

07/28/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 13, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), if they purchased the Company’s shares between April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of PG&E and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pcg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 13, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

PG&E and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On June 8, 2018, post-market, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released the results of its ongoing investigation into the October 2017 California wildfires, concluding that twelve fires “were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles.”  Further, the department’s findings regarding eight of the fires, all caused in relation to PG&E’s lines or equipment, had been referred to county prosecutors “due to evidence of alleged violations of state law.”

On this news, the price of PG&E’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

© GlobeNewswire 2018
