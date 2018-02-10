PGA Tour : Dustin Johnson, Beau Hossler tied for Pebble Beach lead

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - Dustin Johnson apparently has an issue with the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula only when the weather is ugly. Under a gorgeous sky Friday, the world's No. 1 player shot a 7-under 64 and shared the 36-hole lead with Beau Hossler in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
Johnson opened with three straight birdies, including a 9-iron on the par-3 11th. The weather was so foul last year that he hit 4-iron. He heads over to Pebble Beach for the final two rounds as he tries to win his second straight PGA TOUR event.
Hossler played bogey free at Spyglass Hill for a 67. They were at 12-under par.
Rory McIlroy drove to the front of the par-4 fifth green and then took five putts from there. He shot 74.
