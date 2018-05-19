Log in
PGA Tour : Marc Leishman takes slim lead into the weekend at AT&T Byron Nelson

05/19/2018

DALLAS -- Marc Leishman followed the best round of his PGA TOUR career with a 5-under 66 at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday, breaking the 36-hole tournament record previously shared by Tiger Woods.

The Australian was at 15-under 127 for a one-stroke lead over Aaron Wise, the 21-year-old rookie who shot a bogey-free 63 at the new links-style Trinity Forest course.

Hometown star Jordan Spieth matched Leishman's 66 to remain eight shots back.

Leishman opened with a 61 in Trinity Forest's debut after the AT&T Byron Nelson spent 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons. The par-70 course in suburban Irving is where Woods twice shot the previous record of 12-under 128, along with four others. Wise matched the 128 and was 14 under.

Brian Gay tied the best round of his TOUR career with a 62 and was two shots behind Leishman at 13 under.

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 00:14:00 UTC
