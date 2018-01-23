PGA of America : Releases First-Ever Social Responsibility Report

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first-ever review of the long-term positive impact that Social Responsibility offers to the future of golf, the PGA of America has issued a comprehensive report—"The PGA and Its Members: Bringing Energy to the Game."

The PGA recognizes the critical need to tell the story of the industry's sustainability successes and challenges. With many young families and Millennials growing increasingly interested in companies that have a true social conscience, the report highlights success stories of how the PGA of America is achieving its strategic mission to "serve the Member and grow the game." This is accomplished by reaching out to diverse audiences to expand participation; developing the workforce to reflect the demographics of our country; and ensuring environmental sustainability.

Editor's Note:

To view "The PGA and Its Members: Bringing Energy to the Game" report, visit PGAImpact.org or for a short highlight summary, click here.

For infographics of key statistics from the social responsibility report, click here.

Developed with sustainability consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM), the report was spurred in part through a partnership with Constellation, the PGA's Official Energy Provider and Sustainability Partner. The study is designed to attract future partnerships and talent that further the PGA and its mission, while showcasing best practices and case studies.

"Social responsibility is intrinsically linked to the success of the PGA of America and the entire golf industry," said PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua. "Golf has many wide-reaching positive impacts—from the jobs created in local communities to green space and wildlife habitats that golf courses provide to the significant philanthropic contributions our industry delivers to worthy causes. Our future relies on how well we can expand these initiatives to new audiences, while injecting new energy into the services we provide to our PGA Professionals, in order to grow the game worldwide."

In developing the report, ERM conducted a sustainability assessment with PGA Professionals and nearly 30 key industry stakeholders* that defined six key priority areas to develop a long-term vision and strategy for sustainability within the PGA including:

Fostering Diversity& Inclusion

Engaging the Next Generation

Educating the Workforce of Tomorrow

Enhancing Lives through Golf

Growing the Game around the Globe

Improving our Environmental Footprint

As well, the PGA has joined the Green Sports Alliance, which leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play. The Alliance brings together venue operators, sports team executives and environmental scientists to exchange information about better practices and develop solutions to their environmental challenges that are cost-competitive and innovative. The information gathered is to gain a better understanding of how sporting events can be performed in an environmentally sensitive manner.

"Constellation is proud of the progress we've made in partnership with PGA of America in reducing the environmental footprint of the game of golf and raising awareness of responsible energy use among its Members," said Joe Nigro, CEO of Constellation. "We congratulate them on this groundbreaking new report and look forward to continuing to work together toward a more sustainable future."



* Study participants : PGA of America leadership, PGA Professionals, PGA Section Executive Directors, PGA partners, golf course management companies, United States Golf Association (USGA), Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) and Environmental Institute for Golf (EIFG).



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pga-of-america-releases-first-ever-social-responsibility-report-300586737.html

SOURCE PGA of America