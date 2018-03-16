PGT Innovations : Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month

PGT Innovations Marketing Senior Vice President Danielle Mikesell Joins Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Board

A study by the Center for American Progress showed that women in top management positions today remains below 9 percent, however PGT Innovations is paving the way to change this statistic. As the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors, PGT Innovations has been a pioneer in training, educating, and promoting women to leadership roles -- a significant step in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

In 2017, PGT Innovations launched Leading Ladies, an initiative to educate, encourage, and celebrate the accomplishments of the company’s up-and-coming women executives and leaders, while supporting the company’s surrounding communities in Florida.

“Creating a culture of gender diversity is a passion at PGT Innovations and is a personal goal of mine,” said Jeff Jackson, CEO of PGT Innovations. “Now more than ever, women are excelling in the workforce, making valuable contributions that advance our industry. As the father of three daughters, I personally champion this initiative, and am proud that our company has so many great female leaders and team members.”

In January, the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce named Danielle Mikesell, Marketing Senior Vice President for PGT Innovations, to its board for a two-year term. Mikesell is responsible for brand and product management, market research and analytics, design engineering, and code compliance. Having been in the building industry for more than 20 years, she embraces the legacy built by PGT Innovations and is grateful the company promotes gender diversity and leadership roles for women.

“Fostering meaningful connections to help better promote and mentor fellow women is one of the most important contributions I can make as a leader,” said Danielle Mikesell. “Sharing our expertise beyond the organizations we work for, can truly make a difference in our communities.”

On March 20, PGT Innovations Leading Lady, Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Customer Care, will participate in Manufactured For Success, a panel discussion and lunch produced by Shumaker Women’s Leadership Initiative, that will highlight women leaders in Sarasota’s manufacturing industry.

For more information about PGT Innovations, please visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than 2,800 employees statewide, creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of an industry, a drive to create the strongest, safest products on the market, and a commitment to always moving forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005774/en/