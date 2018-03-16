PGT Innovations : Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month

A study by the Center for American Progress showed that women in top
management positions today remains below 9 percent, however PGT
Innovations is paving the way to change this statistic. As the nation’s
leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant
windows and doors, PGT Innovations has been a pioneer in training,
educating, and promoting women to leadership roles -- a significant step
in a traditionally male-dominated industry.
In 2017, PGT Innovations launched Leading Ladies, an initiative to
educate, encourage, and celebrate the accomplishments of the company’s
up-and-coming women executives and leaders, while supporting the
company’s surrounding communities in Florida.
“Creating a culture of gender diversity is a passion at PGT Innovations
and is a personal goal of mine,” said Jeff Jackson, CEO of PGT
Innovations. “Now more than ever, women are excelling in the workforce,
making valuable contributions that advance our industry. As the father
of three daughters, I personally champion this initiative, and am proud
that our company has so many great female leaders and team members.”
In January, the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce named Danielle
Mikesell, Marketing Senior Vice President for PGT Innovations, to its
board for a two-year term. Mikesell is responsible for brand and product
management, market research and analytics, design engineering, and code
compliance. Having been in the building industry for more than 20 years,
she embraces the legacy built by PGT Innovations and is grateful the
company promotes gender diversity and leadership roles for women.
“Fostering meaningful connections to help better promote and mentor
fellow women is one of the most important contributions I can make as a
leader,” said Danielle Mikesell. “Sharing our expertise beyond the
organizations we work for, can truly make a difference in our
communities.”
On March 20, PGT Innovations Leading Lady, Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice
President of Human Resources & Customer Care, will participate in Manufactured
For Success, a panel discussion and lunch produced by Shumaker
Women’s Leadership Initiative, that will highlight women leaders in
Sarasota’s manufacturing industry.
