PHOTONEWS: Osun Workers, Government Sign MOU To Call Off Strike

12/31/2017 | 07:34am CET

Workers in the State of Osun on Saturday evening signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Government of Osun on the suspension of its three day old strike.

The agreement was signed by Comrade Jacob Adekomi, the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Bayo Adejumo, Joint Negotiating Council Chairman while the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and the Head of Service, Dr Oyebade Olowogboyega signed on behalf of government.

Here are photos from the signing and the memorandum of understanding.

Osun State Government published this content on 31 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2017 06:34:00 UTC.

